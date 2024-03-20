DA Assures Farmers Amid NFA Scandal: Operations Continue Despite Warehouse Closures

In a significant development, the Department of Agriculture (DA) has stepped forward to reassure rice farmers of continuous National Food Authority (NFA) operations amidst a scandal leading to the closure of numerous warehouses. This situation unfolds as the Office of the Ombudsman orders the preventive suspension of 141 NFA officials and employees, affecting the palay procurement season at its peak.

Immediate Responses and Strategic Adjustments

DA Spokesperson Assistant Secretary Arnel De Mesa highlighted the deployment of NFA trucks to regions affected by warehouse closures as a pivotal strategy to maintain palay procurement. With a commitment from DA Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. to expedite the reopening of warehouses, the aim is to mitigate operational disruptions and ensure farmers are not adversely impacted. Amidst these efforts, concerns have been raised by AGRI Party-List Representative Wilbert Lee regarding the plight of farmers in Nueva Ecija, facing reduced farmgate prices and logistical challenges.

Accountability and Oversight

The controversy has sparked debates on accountability, with Attorney Dino De Leon representing suspended NFA employees questioning the fairness of targeting rank-and-file workers while sparing higher-ups. Meanwhile, the DA assures that an internal investigation is underway, focusing on the allegedly illicit rice sales and emphasizing cooperation with the Ombudsman's probe. This scenario has also drawn attention to the role of rice traders in the scandal and prompted calls for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to lead the NFA directly, aiming for a more cohesive government response.

Looking Forward

As the DA and NFA navigate through these challenging times, the primary goal remains to support Filipino farmers and stabilize the rice supply chain. With ongoing investigations and strategic adjustments, the authorities are striving to restore trust in the NFA's operations. The situation underscores the importance of transparency, accountability, and swift action in addressing corruption, ensuring that the needs of the agricultural community are met efficiently and justly.