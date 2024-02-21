Cumbria Commoners to Celebrate Fell Farming Heritage at Penrith's Hired Lad

Imagine a place where the pastures are as rich in history as they are in greenery, where each stone wall tells a story of age-old traditions, and where the shepherd's call still echoes through the valleys. This is the essence of fell farming in Cumbria, a practice deeply woven into the fabric of rural English culture. On March 1, the Federation of Cumbria Commoners will gather at the Hired Lad in Penrith Auction Mart, not just to conduct their annual general meeting (AGM), but to celebrate this enduring heritage.

The Heart of the Celebration

At the core of this year's AGM is a celebration of the culture, history, and heritage of fell farming, a type of pastoral agriculture that has shaped the landscape and communities of Cumbria for centuries. Fell farming is more than just a means of livelihood; it's a lifeline for preserving the biodiversity of the region and maintaining the character of the Lake District. The Federation of Cumbria Commoners, through this event, aims to spotlight the significance of common land and its role in sustaining traditional farming practices.

Highlighting the event will be presentations from notable figures such as Professor Angus Winchester of the University of Lancaster, who has extensively studied the evolution of common land in Britain. His recent publication, 'Common Land in Britain,' provides a comprehensive overview from the medieval era to the present, underscoring the vital role these lands play in rural communities. Additionally, Andrew Humphries, a key figure in the federation's formation and an advocate for hill farming education, will share his insights, bridging the gap between tradition and contemporary agricultural practices.

Documenting a Pivotal Period

In a special presentation, London-based documentary filmmaker Sarah Beddington will discuss her ongoing project, 'ON COMMON LAND.' This feature-length documentary aims to capture the lives and challenges faced by hill farmers in the Lake District National Park during a pivotal period of change. Through her lens, Beddington seeks to bring the personal stories of these farmers to the forefront, highlighting their resilience and the importance of their work in preserving the landscape and its heritage.

The inclusion of Beddington's work in the AGM underscores a broader narrative about the importance of documenting and sharing the stories of fell farming communities. It is a testament to the federation's commitment to not only preserving fell farming practices but also amplifying the voices of those who are at the heart of this tradition.

A Gathering of Minds and Spirits

Set to begin at 2:00 pm, the AGM promises to be a convergence of minds and spirits passionate about rural heritage and sustainable farming practices. Viv Lewis, the federation's administrator, has been instrumental in organizing the event, ensuring that it offers both an informative and celebratory experience for all attendees. Beyond the formal presentations, the AGM will serve as a platform for farmers, shepherds, and enthusiasts to exchange ideas, share experiences, and foster a sense of community.

The Federation of Cumbria Commoners' AGM is more than just a yearly meeting; it is a vibrant celebration of fell farming culture, a reminder of the enduring legacy of common land, and a call to action to preserve these traditions for future generations. As the attendees gather in Penrith, they carry with them the hopes and challenges of a way of life that has, against all odds, persisted through the centuries, adapting yet always remaining true to its roots.