Cultivating Sustainability: CSU's Webinar Sheds Light on Black-Eyed Pea Production in Colorado

Imagine a crop that could not only withstand the arid climate of Colorado but also contribute significantly to sustainable agriculture. The Colorado State University (CSU) Crops Testing Program and CSU Extension are bringing this vision closer to reality with their upcoming webinar on Black-Eyed Pea Production. Scheduled for Thursday, March 7, from 10:00-11:30 a.m., this event promises to deliver a wealth of knowledge for producers interested in exploring the agronomic and research facets of cultivating this remarkable crop.

A Historical and Future Perspective

Joel Schneekloth, CSU's Water Resources Specialist, will kick off the webinar with an insightful discussion on the historical and future research surrounding black-eyed peas. Schneekloth's expertise in water-efficient agriculture makes him the perfect candidate to outline the potential of black-eyed peas as a solution to Colorado's pressing drought issues. His presentation aims to bridge the gap between past learnings and future possibilities, setting the stage for a deeper exploration into the crop's viability.

Innovations in Cowpea Research

The webinar will also feature Antisar Afkairin, a CSU Research Scientist, who will provide updates on nodulation and phosphorous solubilization in different cowpea varieties. This research is crucial for understanding how cowpeas can maximize nutrient uptake in the challenging soils of Colorado. Additionally, Jianbing Ma, another esteemed Research Scientist/Extension Specialist at CSU, will delve into the potential of cowpeas for sustainable forage production in the region. Their combined presentations will highlight the innovative approaches being taken to enhance the environmental and economic sustainability of black-eyed pea cultivation.

Regional Insights and Practical Recommendations

Lucas Haag, an Associate Professor at Kansas State University, will broaden the webinar's scope by sharing research updates and insights on growing black-eyed peas for grain. His perspective will complement the Colorado-focused presentations by offering a wider lens on the crop's adaptability and market potential. Furthermore, Jason Webb, a Research Agronomist with the CSU Crops Testing Program, is set to provide Colorado-specific perspectives and recommendations for black-eyed pea cultivation. Webb's guidance is anticipated to be a cornerstone for local producers aiming to integrate black-eyed peas into their farming operations.

This CSU-hosted webinar is not just an academic exercise; it's a beacon for the future of agriculture in Colorado and potentially beyond. By focusing on a crop that promises drought tolerance and low water usage, CSU is leading the charge towards more sustainable farming practices. The Black-Eyed Pea Production webinar represents a unique opportunity for producers to learn from leading experts and to consider how they might contribute to a more resilient agricultural landscape.