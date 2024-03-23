CS Linturi Initiates Probe into National Fake Fertiliser Scandal, Promises Legal Action

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi announced the launch of an investigation into the distribution of alleged fake fertiliser to farmers across the country. Speaking at a stakeholder engagement in Naivasha, Linturi emphasized the government's commitment to taking strict legal measures against those found responsible for the scandal. This move comes after the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) began testing samples of the questionable fertiliser, with results anticipated shortly.

Investigation Underway

The probe into the alleged fake fertiliser scandal marks a significant step towards addressing the concerns of the farming community in Kenya. With samples currently under examination by KEBS, the Agriculture CS warned of severe consequences for anyone attempting to compromise the quality of agricultural inputs. The scandal, which surfaced following complaints from farmers who received ineffective fertiliser, has prompted a national outcry and calls for accountability at the highest levels of government and industry.

Farmers' Fury and Government Response

The revelation of the fake fertiliser has sparked anger among farmers, leading to demands for CS Linturi's resignation. However, Linturi has countered these demands by stating that no formal complaints have been received beyond media reports. He further defended the government's fertiliser subsidy program, asserting its role in enhancing agricultural productivity in Kenya. Despite the controversy, Linturi's stance suggests a determination to rectify the situation and restore confidence in the subsidy program.

Implications for Agriculture and Governance

The unfolding fertiliser scandal sheds light on the challenges facing Kenya's agricultural sector, highlighting the need for stringent quality control measures and transparency in government-led initiatives. As the investigation continues, the outcome will not only impact those directly involved but also set a precedent for handling similar issues in the future. This incident underscores the critical importance of safeguarding the interests of farmers, who play a pivotal role in the nation's economy and food security.