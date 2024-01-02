en English
Agriculture

Crop-Killing Diseases: A Growing Threat to Global Food Security

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:15 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 12:22 am EST
In a world already grappling with a multitude of threats to food security, the burgeoning spread of crop-killing diseases is emerging as a formidable adversary. Among these diseases, wheat blast, a fungal disease, has been identified as a particular cause for concern. This sinister pathogen has voyaged over 15,000 kilometers, traversing from Brazil to Argentina, and even reaching the distant shores of Zambia and Bangladesh. The prospect of it infiltrating India, the world’s second-largest wheat producer, looms ominously.

The Fungus Among Us

The fungus responsible for wheat blast is a notorious offender, also known for wreaking havoc on rice crops. Its annual damage toll is staggering, annihilating enough rice to feed a staggering 60 million people. As this disease continues its relentless march, the potential for it to precipitate a crisis of mass hunger escalates, particularly if it infests key food-producing regions.

Beyond Wheat and Rice

However, the threat to global food security extends beyond wheat and rice. Other diseases are also leaving a trail of devastation in their wake. Diseases like potato blight, blackleg, and potato virus ‘Y’ are inflicting heavy agricultural losses. Potato blight alone leaves an economic imprint of up to $10 billion in damages every year.

Compounding Vulnerabilities

These diseases exacerbate the vulnerabilities of a food system already stretched thin by factors such as war, climate change, and export bans. As such diseases continue to multiply and spread at an alarming rate, the world faces an ever-increasing risk to food security.

Technological Hope

Yet, in this seemingly dire situation, there is a glimmer of hope. AI-powered tools are increasingly being harnessed to tackle these threats to human health, the environment, and food security. These innovative solutions, including federated learning, pest, and disease detection, and price forecasting tools, are transforming agriculture. Farmers are exploiting the power of robotics, sensors, and information technology to boost efficiency and curtail chemical use.

Trust in Technology

Nonetheless, the adoption of these AI innovations has been hampered by concerns over data sharing and the potential compromise of sensitive information. Yet, as global annual losses from disease and pests continue to soar and resistance to treatments grows, the urgent need for such AI applications cannot be denied.

Nanotechnology: A New Frontier

Another promising development is the advent of nanotechnology in agriculture. The use of nano-fertilizers and pesticides has been heralded as a significant breakthrough in sustainable agriculture. With the global population growing, and climate change altering agricultural landscapes, nanotechnology could provide long-term, sustainable solutions to these pressing issues, bolstering global food security.

Agriculture
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

