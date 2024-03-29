CP Cambodia Champions Avian Influenza Prevention in Poultry Farming, Ensuring Farmer Success

With Avian influenza (AI) posing significant threats to both poultry and public health, CP Cambodia is at the forefront of efforts to combat this disease through comprehensive education, robust biosecurity, and expert guidance. CP Cambodia, an extension of the agro-industrial giant Charoen Pokphand Foods (CPF), demonstrates a steadfast commitment to the agricultural community in Cambodia, highlighting the critical need for awareness and preventive measures against AI. Dr. Kriangsak Laosakul, Assistant Vice President of Animal Health Department, underscores the importance of a strong biosecurity system in preventing the spread of AI, a commitment that CP Cambodia upholds across its operations.

Advertisment

Understanding Avian Influenza

AI, commonly known as 'bird flu,' is a highly contagious viral disease with the potential to devastate poultry farming. It comes in two forms: Low Pathogenicity Avian Influenza (LPAI) and Highly Pathogenicity Avian Influenza (HPAI), each presenting different levels of threat to poultry health. LPAI, while milder, can mutate into the more lethal HPAI, which boasts a mortality rate of 90-100% among infected birds. Recognizing the symptoms early, which range from respiratory distress to sudden death, is crucial for containing outbreaks.

Biosecurity: The First Line of Defense

Advertisment

CP Cambodia advocates for stringent biosecurity measures as the cornerstone of AI prevention. This encompasses both direct and indirect strategies to curb the spread of the virus, from sourcing chickens responsibly to minimizing contact between domestic and wild birds. Implementing these practices requires adherence to strict hygiene protocols, including the use of protective clothing and the regular disinfection of equipment. Dr. Laosakul emphasizes the role of biosecurity in not only protecting poultry but also safeguarding public health by mitigating the risk of human AI transmission.

Supporting Cambodia's Farmers

CP Cambodia's commitment extends beyond disease prevention, offering a holistic support system for the nation's farmers. This includes the provision of high-quality feed and veterinary products, alongside expert guidance to ensure the sustainability of their poultry operations. With a vision to be the "Kitchen of the World," CPF's investment in CP Cambodia since 1996 underscores a long-term commitment to enhancing Cambodia's agricultural sector. The focus on social and environmental responsibility further solidifies CP Cambodia's role as a pillar of support for the country's farming communities.

As CP Cambodia continues to lead the charge against Avian Influenza through education, innovation, and support, the future of poultry farming in Cambodia looks promising. The collaborative effort between CP Cambodia and local farmers underscores a shared commitment to not only the success of the poultry industry but also the health and well-being of the wider community. This partnership is a testament to the power of collective action in overcoming challenges and securing a sustainable, prosperous future for Cambodia's agricultural sector.