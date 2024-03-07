Cornell Cooperative Extension Hosts Essential Broiler Raising Workshop in Wyoming County

WARSAW -- In a bid to enhance local farming practices and support aspiring poultry farmers, the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Wyoming County has announced an upcoming workshop dedicated to sourcing and raising broilers. Scheduled for Monday at 6 p.m., the event at the Ag & Business Center on 36 Center St. is expected to attract individuals keen on learning about broiler farming essentials.

Empowering Poultry Enthusiasts

With a focus on the practical aspects of poultry farming, the workshop is designed to equip participants with the knowledge and skills necessary for successful broiler production. Experts in the field will share insights on various topics, including optimal feeding strategies, health management, and environmental conditions conducive to broiler growth. This initiative not only aims to improve local agricultural productivity but also encourages sustainable farming practices within the community.

Workshop Details and Objectives

Attendees of the workshop can look forward to a comprehensive program that covers the A to Z of broiler farming. From selecting the right breed to understanding the intricacies of daily care, the curriculum is tailored to meet the needs of both novices and experienced farmers. The session also intends to address common challenges faced by broiler producers, offering solutions and preventative measures to ensure the health and well-being of their poultry stock.

Looking Ahead: Implications for Local Farming

This educational event represents a significant step towards strengthening the agricultural backbone of Wyoming County. By fostering a knowledgeable community of poultry farmers, the Cornell Cooperative Extension aims to boost local food production and promote economic stability in the region. As participants apply their newfound skills, the broader implications for local farming and food security are promising, suggesting a future where sustainable and efficient poultry farming practices are the norm.