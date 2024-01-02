en English
Agriculture

Continued Opposition against Solar Farm Development on Iconic Strattons Farm

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:20 am EST
Continued Opposition against Solar Farm Development on Iconic Strattons Farm

In a persistent battle against the encroachment of renewable energy infrastructure on cherished landscapes, residents near the Hampshire-Berkshire border are holding their ground. The heart of their contention: an 86-acre solar farm slated for development on Strattons Farm, a stone’s throw away from the iconic Watership Down hillside, immortalized in Richard Adams’ novel.

Downsizing but not Downhearted

The energy company, Anglo Renewables, originally envisioned an 86-acre solar expanse. However, the collective dissent of local opposition led to a 19 percent reduction in the project’s size. The downsizing involves the removal of solar panels from the south and west to attenuate the visual impact on nearby communities. Yet, the locals see this as a mere minor capitulation, insufficient to quell their concerns, and remain resolute in their mission to halt the entire project.

Agricultural Concerns and Alternative Solutions

The residents’ resistance is rooted in the need to preserve farmland for food production, a concern that has been magnified in the face of a looming food crisis. The recently formed campaign group, Village Solar Farm (VSF), has emerged as a vocal opponent to the plans. They champion renewable energy but advocate for alternative sites, such as brownfield locations or rooftops, that do not compromise agricultural land or the area’s scenic beauty.

Developer’s Perspective and Promises

Anglo Renewables maintains that the solar farm, intended to be a temporary installation for up to 40 years, would enhance biodiversity and landscape. The company has also proposed a community benefit fund of £25,000 for local projects and asserts that the project will generate significant income for the Basingstoke and Deane District Council. However, residents are skeptical about the promise of land reversion to agricultural use, pointing to the prohibitive costs of removing the infrastructure.

As the debate continues, the fate of Strattons Farm hangs in the balance. In this clash of preservation and progress, only time will reveal the victor.

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

