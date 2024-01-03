en English
Agriculture

Community Rallies Behind Willhome Farm Barn Amid Planning Permission Denial

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:57 am EST
Community Rallies Behind Willhome Farm Barn Amid Planning Permission Denial

Stuart Williams, the owner of Home Farm in Leweston, has faced a setback in his efforts to keep the Willhome Farm Barn farm park and its associated structures. Despite the park being utilized by council educational providers and being a beacon of hope for the Williams family after they lost their entire herd to Bovine TB, the application for the farm park was rejected. The reasons cited were concerns over highway safety and potential environmental impacts on the Cleddau River.

Community Support for Willhome Farm Barn

In response to the council’s decision, a petition has been launched by Jessica Austin, a resident of Hook. The petition, which has already gathered over 2,500 signatures, highlights the significant contributions of the farm to the community. These contributions include charitable donations and the installation of a defibrillator.

Why The Farm Matters

The petition underscores the farm’s importance to local schools, wellbeing centres, and families. It is particularly vital for those with children who have autism or learning difficulties. The farm provides an environment where they can learn and grow, making it an indispensable part of the community.

Call for Action

The petition criticizes the council’s reasons for refusal as trivial and calls for support to grant Willhome Farm Barn the necessary planning permission. It stresses that the farm park, built as a diversification project after a devastating loss due to Bovine TB, deserves a chance to continue its operations. As of now, the Pembrokeshire County Council has not provided a response to the situation.

Agriculture Society
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

