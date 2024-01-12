en English
Agriculture

Cold Wave and Heavy Showers Threaten European Grain Harvests

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:05 pm EST
A wave of cold has washed over France and Germany, a phenomenon not expected to cause significant harm to mature crops, but posing serious challenges to waterlogged grain fields. The persistent downpour has thrown a wrench in the sowing operations, ringing alarm bells for the forthcoming harvest.

Challenges for Winter Grains

Analysts, reading the tea leaves, predict an alarming carryover of over half a million hectares to spring grains. The list includes spring barley, maize, and sunseed, all on the frontlines of the struggle with the difficult sowing conditions for winter grains. Jean Charles Deswarte from the French crop institute Arvalis paints a grim picture. He warns that even under the best weather conditions, the reduced sowing area makes it unlikely that yields will compensate, foreshadowing a lower harvest.

Temperature Drops and ‘Winter Kill’

The weather tableau across nations is a mosaic of conditions. In Germany, temperature drops have been sharper, raising the specter of the dreaded ‘winter kill’ of crops. The extent of the damage, however, still eludes visibility. Snow cover, nature’s own insulating blanket against the cold, is thinning in some areas. This raises concerns about the vulnerability of grains in waterlogged fields to deep frosts.

Potential Damage in Poland and UK

In Poland, the scenario is equally concerning. The absence of protective snow cover spells a risk of damage, especially to late-planted winter rapeseeds. The United Kingdom, too, has been wrestling with wet weather challenges. Reports indicate a 3% decline in the wheat area, hitting the lowest level since 2020, as relentless rains continue to batter winter crop conditions.

Agriculture Europe Weather
Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

