On the morning of Friday, February 2, the City of West Melbourne, in a collaborative effort with Farm Share, a nonprofit organization dedicated to battling food insecurity, is hosting a free food distribution event in South Brevard County. The initiative is a beacon of hope for many residents grappling with food scarcity, offering them access to fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods.

Event Location and Logistics

The event will take place at the Space Coast Field of Dreams in West Melbourne. The organizers have devised a drive-thru distribution system to ensure a smooth and efficient process for attendees. Residents are encouraged to drive to the event location in vehicles equipped with a trunk or cargo bed, facilitating easier loading and transport of the food items.

First Come, First Served Basis

The distribution of food at the event will adhere to a first-come, first-served principle. The organizers aim to continue the distribution until the available supplies are exhausted, ensuring that the maximum number of residents can benefit from this initiative.

Farm Share's Contribution to Food Security

Farm Share, recognized for its innovative approach to addressing food insecurity, is a crucial partner in this event. The nonprofit organization works closely with local farmers to collect and redistribute produce that would otherwise be discarded due to cosmetic flaws. This process significantly reduces food wastage while providing much-needed sustenance to those in need. The collaboration with the City of West Melbourne showcases their commitment to this cause and their innovative approach to tackling food insecurity, whilst also supporting local agriculture.