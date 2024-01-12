en English
Agriculture

Cibus: Revolutionizing Agriculture with Gene Editing and Strategic Partnerships

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:16 pm EST
The intersection of science and agriculture has opened new horizons, and no company exemplifies this evolution more than Cibus. The biotech firm, specializing in gene editing for agriculture, has recently announced a significant scientific breakthrough and a promising partnership that could reshape the future of farming.

Revolutionizing Wheat Cultivation

Staying true to its mission of promoting sustainable agriculture, Cibus has achieved a remarkable feat by regenerating wheat plants from single cells. This revolutionary technique opens up avenues for developing wheat with enhanced traits such as nitrogen use efficiency and fungal resistance. By doing so, Cibus is not only set to increase yield but also significantly reduce environmental impacts and costs for farmers.

Expanding Horizons with Interoc

Marking its foray into Latin America, Cibus has announced a strategic partnership with Interoc to market herbicide-tolerant rice hybrids. This partnership is expected to exploit the untapped potential of the region’s rice market, offering farmers access to high-quality, resilient rice while also boosting Cibus’s global footprint.

Financial Outlook and Market Response

Despite these advancements, the market has underappreciated Cibus since it went public in June through a merger with Calyxt. However, the company forecasts substantial future revenues from its existing deals, amounting to an estimated $1.8 billion by 2032. In the midst of these projections, Cibus has had to meticulously manage its cash burn. It recently executed a stock sale to insiders and filed a shelf registration for potential future equity raises. While fundraising remains a considerable challenge for this pre-revenue company, its technological breakthroughs and the large addressable markets for its crop innovations position Cibus for significant growth and revenue in the future.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

