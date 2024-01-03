Chlorophyll Reduction in Plant Leaves May Boost Nitrogen Allocation, Study Finds

In a novel approach to improving crop yield and nutritional quality, researchers at the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign have conducted a study that focused on reducing chlorophyll levels in plant leaves. Led by Don Ort, a professor of integrative biology, the study explored the possibility of plants redirecting the nitrogen saved from chlorophyll synthesis into other processes that might improve crop yield and quality.

Engineering Lower Chlorophyll Levels

The experimental study involved tobacco plants, which were genetically engineered to have lower chlorophyll levels as the crop canopy grows denser. The objective was to improve light penetration and nitrogen allocation in crop canopies, a challenge in high-density crops where the top layer absorbs excessive light, leaving the lower layers deprived. The engineering involved the use of small RNAs that interfere with key steps in chlorophyll synthesis, controlled by an ethanol-inducible promoter.

Surprising Results

Upon application of ethanol, the plants developed lighter-colored canopies, even with a 70% decrease in chlorophyll synthesis. Contrary to what might be expected, there was no inhibition of growth. More surprising was the outcome related to nitrogen allocation. The plants exhibited a 17% increase in seed nitrogen concentration, a potential indicator of improved nutritional quality.

Unmet Expectations and Future Directions

However, the researchers did not detect an increase in yield, a result that was unexpected. They had hypothesized that the extra nitrogen would enhance photosynthetic capacity in the lower parts of the canopy, thus improving yield. Despite the results, the study provides a promising lead in addressing the challenge of improving photosynthetic efficiency in high-density crop canopies. The team is planning future experiments using light-inducible promoters, which are more practical for farmers, in hopes of achieving similar results.