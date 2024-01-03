en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Chlorophyll Reduction in Plant Leaves May Boost Nitrogen Allocation, Study Finds

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:44 pm EST
Chlorophyll Reduction in Plant Leaves May Boost Nitrogen Allocation, Study Finds

In a novel approach to improving crop yield and nutritional quality, researchers at the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign have conducted a study that focused on reducing chlorophyll levels in plant leaves. Led by Don Ort, a professor of integrative biology, the study explored the possibility of plants redirecting the nitrogen saved from chlorophyll synthesis into other processes that might improve crop yield and quality.

Engineering Lower Chlorophyll Levels

The experimental study involved tobacco plants, which were genetically engineered to have lower chlorophyll levels as the crop canopy grows denser. The objective was to improve light penetration and nitrogen allocation in crop canopies, a challenge in high-density crops where the top layer absorbs excessive light, leaving the lower layers deprived. The engineering involved the use of small RNAs that interfere with key steps in chlorophyll synthesis, controlled by an ethanol-inducible promoter.

Surprising Results

Upon application of ethanol, the plants developed lighter-colored canopies, even with a 70% decrease in chlorophyll synthesis. Contrary to what might be expected, there was no inhibition of growth. More surprising was the outcome related to nitrogen allocation. The plants exhibited a 17% increase in seed nitrogen concentration, a potential indicator of improved nutritional quality.

Unmet Expectations and Future Directions

However, the researchers did not detect an increase in yield, a result that was unexpected. They had hypothesized that the extra nitrogen would enhance photosynthetic capacity in the lower parts of the canopy, thus improving yield. Despite the results, the study provides a promising lead in addressing the challenge of improving photosynthetic efficiency in high-density crop canopies. The team is planning future experiments using light-inducible promoters, which are more practical for farmers, in hopes of achieving similar results.

0
Agriculture Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
58 seconds ago
Lauren Boebert's District Switch: A Carpetbagger Move or Strategic Decision?
In a political maneuver that evokes the term ‘carpetbagger’, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is contemplating a district switch for the 2024 elections. The representative of Colorado’s 3rd congressional district is eyeing the 4th district, a predominantly Republican region, following the retirement announcement of its long-standing representative, Ken Buck. Boebert’s Controversial Switch Boebert’s potential move has been
Lauren Boebert's District Switch: A Carpetbagger Move or Strategic Decision?
USDA in Montana Highlights Crucial Deadlines for FSA Program Applications
7 mins ago
USDA in Montana Highlights Crucial Deadlines for FSA Program Applications
USDA Announces Discrimination Financial Assistance for Montana Farmers: Apply Before January 13 Deadline
8 mins ago
USDA Announces Discrimination Financial Assistance for Montana Farmers: Apply Before January 13 Deadline
Virginia Green Strengthens Market Position with Home Pride Lawn Care Acquisition
4 mins ago
Virginia Green Strengthens Market Position with Home Pride Lawn Care Acquisition
Zambia Rolls Out Sustainable Agriculture Financing Loan Facility
5 mins ago
Zambia Rolls Out Sustainable Agriculture Financing Loan Facility
Philippines Fire Protection Corruption, DA Revamp, NKTI Funding, US Senator Bribery Charges
7 mins ago
Philippines Fire Protection Corruption, DA Revamp, NKTI Funding, US Senator Bribery Charges
Latest Headlines
World News
Turkey's Defense Industry Executive Committee Sets Future Goals
13 seconds
Turkey's Defense Industry Executive Committee Sets Future Goals
Maggie Connors Shines in Historic Debut of Professional Women's Hockey League
35 seconds
Maggie Connors Shines in Historic Debut of Professional Women's Hockey League
The Rise of Smoothie Shops: A Refreshing Revolution in Fast Food
39 seconds
The Rise of Smoothie Shops: A Refreshing Revolution in Fast Food
Lauren Boebert's District Switch: A Carpetbagger Move or Strategic Decision?
58 seconds
Lauren Boebert's District Switch: A Carpetbagger Move or Strategic Decision?
Alan Hutton Advocates for Abdallah Sima's Extended Stay at Rangers Amidst Financial Concerns
2 mins
Alan Hutton Advocates for Abdallah Sima's Extended Stay at Rangers Amidst Financial Concerns
Nomura Forecasts Rise in India's Rural Demand in 2024
2 mins
Nomura Forecasts Rise in India's Rural Demand in 2024
Arsenal's Festive Fumble: A Tale of Striking Struggles and Strategic Rethinks
2 mins
Arsenal's Festive Fumble: A Tale of Striking Struggles and Strategic Rethinks
St Luke's General Hospital Implements Temporary Visitation Restrictions
3 mins
St Luke's General Hospital Implements Temporary Visitation Restrictions
From Teammates to Rivals: Domask and Jones Set for Anticipated Showdown
3 mins
From Teammates to Rivals: Domask and Jones Set for Anticipated Showdown
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
24 mins
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
1 hour
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
1 hour
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
2 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
2 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app