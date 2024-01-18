Chisinau's MAIA Initiates Advance Subsidy Application for Soil Resource Management

The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industry (MAIA) in Chisinau has initiated an application period for advance subsidies. This move is part of the sustainable management of soil resources program for the years 2021-2025. The application period is open from January 15 to March 15, 2024, and targets investment projects focused on land improvements and soil protection.

Eligibility and Sub-measures

Eligibility for these subsidies is based on criteria established within a government-approved regulation. Applicants can request advance subsidies under three different sub-measures. These include: Sub-measure No 1 for prevention and combating soil erosion, Sub-measure No 2 for chemical improvement of soils, and Sub-measure No 3 for conservation and enhancement of soil fertility.

Application Process

Applicants must submit their requests to the territorial subdivision of the Agency of Interventions and Payments for Agriculture. The agency will then forward these applications to the National Agency of Land Improvements for evaluation and approval. Detailed information about the application process, evaluation criteria, and additional pertinent information is available on the MAIA website.

Government's Commitment to Sustainable Practices

This initiative emphasizes the government's commitment to promoting sustainable agricultural practices and effective soil resource management. It aligns with global trends in prioritizing soil health and effective land use, as agriculture continues to play a central role in sustainable development and climate change mitigation strategies.