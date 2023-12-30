en English
Agriculture

Chile Announces Extension of Agricultural Emergency into 2024 Amid Water Deficit Crisis

By: Nitish Verma
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:45 pm EST
In a significant move, Chile’s Government has extended the agricultural emergency until September 30, 2024 to tackle the daunting water deficit, a result of insufficient rainfall. This announcement, made on December 30, 2023, broadens the scope of the emergency plan, encompassing regions from the arid Atacama to the chilly Magallanes. The regions in focus are Atacama, Metropolitana’s rural communities, O’Higgins, Maule, Ñuble, Biobío, Araucanía, Los Ríos, Los Lagos, Aysén, and Magallanes alongside the Coquimbo region and several provinces.

Emergency Plans on a Regional Scale

The emergency measures will cover 100% of the communes in the Coquimbo region, and extend to several provinces including Petorca, San Antonio, San Felipe de Aconcagua, Los Andes, Marga Marga, and Valparaíso, with the notable exception of Juan Fernández. These areas, severely impacted by the water deficit, will be under close observation as the Chilean Government strives to mitigate the crisis.

Coordinated Efforts Towards Aid Distribution

Speaking on the extension, Chile’s Agriculture Minister Esteban Valenzuela stated that this measure will facilitate the government’s support to the most heavily impacted sectors. Coordination of funds with regional governments and municipalities is a key part of this strategic move. Forestry, agricultural, beekeeping, and livestock producers across the 13 designated regions are the primary targets of this aid.

Planning for the Future

As the country grapples with the water crisis, detailed work plans are in the pipeline. These plans are contingent on the arrangement of financing with the Budget Directorate (Dipres). The aim is to devise a systematic approach to tackle the situation, ensuring efficient use of resources while providing aid to those who need it the most.

Agriculture Chile
Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

