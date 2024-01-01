en English
Agriculture

Chhuzom Farmers Prepare for Organic Turn; To Supply Vegetables to Mindfulness City

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:04 pm EST
Chhuzom Farmers Prepare for Organic Turn; To Supply Vegetables to Mindfulness City

In the remote gewog of Chhuzom in Sarpang, Bhutan, local farmers are readying themselves for a significant venture. These farmers, primarily engaged in agriculture and livestock farming, are preparing to supply their organic vegetables to Mindfulness City, an innovative urban development project focused on sustainability and wellness. This collaboration signifies a promising trend towards organic farming in the region, and a step towards a more sustainable and mindful future.

Chhuzom Farmers Embrace Sustainable Practices

The farmers of Chhuzom face challenges such as poor road conditions, water scarcity, and the detrimental impact of deer and frost on their crops. Despite these adversities, they remain committed to organic farming. They see this venture as an opportunity to generate income and to be part of a larger movement towards sustainable practices. The promise of ongoing road maintenance and water supply projects by the government further strengthens their resolve to continue farming organically.

Symbiosis Between Rural and Urban

The partnership between Chhuzom farmers and Mindfulness City aims to create a symbiotic relationship between rural agricultural areas and urban populations. The objective is to provide urbanites with fresh, healthy, and eco-friendly produce while supporting the rural economy. This initiative aligns perfectly with the philosophy of Mindfulness City, which emphasizes environmental sustainability and personal health.

Organic Model Village Inspires Hope

The success of the organic model village in Gungring serves as an inspiring example for the Chhuzom farmers. With adequate resources and improved infrastructure, they are confident of replicating this success story in their region. This effort is not just economically beneficial for the farmers, but it also resonates with the larger narrative of environmental sustainability and mindful living.

Agriculture Bhutan
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

