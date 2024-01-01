en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Chhuzom Farmers Gear Up to Supply Organic Produce to Mindfulness City

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 9:20 am EST
Chhuzom Farmers Gear Up to Supply Organic Produce to Mindfulness City

As dawn breaks over the verdant fields of Chhuzom, farmers in this distant corner of Sarpang, are preparing for a game-changing initiative. These diligent cultivators are aligning their organic farming practices with a new venture known as Mindfulness City, a project that promotes sustainable agriculture and healthy living. Arching beyond mere farming, this collaboration signifies a larger shift towards sustainable living and wellness.

Agriculture Meets Mindfulness

The farmers of Chhuzom, engaged in both agriculture and livestock farming, have identified the potential of the Mindfulness City project as a golden opportunity to expand their market for organic produce. The principles of the initiative, which emphasize environmental sustainability, personal well-being, and conscious living, resonate deeply with the community’s farming ethos. This symbiosis is not only set to boost the farmers’ income but also expected to cater to the burgeoning demand for healthy, sustainably farmed food among urban populations.

Challenges and Hope

Despite the promise of benefits, the path to Mindfulness City is not without obstacles. Challenges such as poor road conditions and water scarcity have made it difficult for these farmers to fully embrace organic farming. However, they remain hopeful with ongoing road maintenance and water supply projects. Their steadfast commitment to organic farming epitomizes a commendable pivot towards a more sustainable future.

Forging an Urban-Rural Symbiosis

In an era of rapid urbanization, the partnership between Chhuzom’s farmers and Mindfulness City signifies a rare symbiosis between the rural agricultural belt and the urban population. By supplying fresh, healthy, and eco-friendly produce to the city’s inhabitants, these farmers are not only enhancing their livelihood but also contributing to a model of urban living that is in harmony with the environment and promotes wellness.

0
Agriculture Sustainability
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

North Cork Farm on the Market: An Opportunity for Farmers and Non-Farmers

By BNN Correspondents

Pakistan's Caretaker Prime Minister Steps in to Streamline Urea Distribution

By Rizwan Shah

China Sets New Record in Hybrid Rice Cultivation: Implications for Global Food Security

By Aqsa Younas Rana

MetOGibraltar's Forecast Indicates Cloudy Conditions and Westerly Winds

By Aqsa Younas Rana

India Must Cut Vegetable Oil Imports, Push Local Produce for Better He ...
@Agriculture · 2 hours
India Must Cut Vegetable Oil Imports, Push Local Produce for Better He ...
heart comment 0
Deere & Company’s AI Innovations Poised to Transform Global Agriculture

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Deere & Company's AI Innovations Poised to Transform Global Agriculture
Rediscovering the Carolina African Runner Peanut: A Revival Story

By BNN Correspondents

Rediscovering the Carolina African Runner Peanut: A Revival Story
UK Farmer’s Innovative Approach: Turning Dairy Farm into Mental Health Retreat

By BNN Correspondents

UK Farmer's Innovative Approach: Turning Dairy Farm into Mental Health Retreat
Canada’s Love for European Cheese: A Shift in Trade Dynamics and Consumer Preferences

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Canada's Love for European Cheese: A Shift in Trade Dynamics and Consumer Preferences
Latest Headlines
World News
Israeli Minister Calls for Return of Settlers to Gaza: A Tectonic Shift in Policy
49 seconds
Israeli Minister Calls for Return of Settlers to Gaza: A Tectonic Shift in Policy
Saboi Imboela Warns of National Decline Under UPND
1 min
Saboi Imboela Warns of National Decline Under UPND
Sierra Leone President Grants Pardon to 352 Inmates Amid Claims of Thwarted Coup
1 min
Sierra Leone President Grants Pardon to 352 Inmates Amid Claims of Thwarted Coup
Unveiled: Confidential Documents Reveal Australia's Decision to Enter the Iraq War
2 mins
Unveiled: Confidential Documents Reveal Australia's Decision to Enter the Iraq War
Congress Shows Willingness for Seat Sharing in 2024 Elections
2 mins
Congress Shows Willingness for Seat Sharing in 2024 Elections
Former Malaysian PM Denies Role in Alleged 'Dubai Move' Conspiracy
2 mins
Former Malaysian PM Denies Role in Alleged 'Dubai Move' Conspiracy
2024: A Pivotal Year for Global Democracy with Massive Electoral Participation
2 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year for Global Democracy with Massive Electoral Participation
Israel's Supreme Court Strikes Down Government's Legal Reform, Stirs Political Landscape
2 mins
Israel's Supreme Court Strikes Down Government's Legal Reform, Stirs Political Landscape
2024 Elections: A Pivotal Year for Global Politics
2 mins
2024 Elections: A Pivotal Year for Global Politics
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
1 hour
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
1 hour
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
1 hour
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
2 hours
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
2 hours
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
3 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
3 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
4 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
4 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app