Chemung and Vestal Asphalt Win Pavement Preservation Excellence Award for Lockwood Run Road Project

In a significant recognition of sustainable paving practices, the Town of Chemung and Vestal Asphalt Inc. have jointly received the Pavement Preservation Excellence Award. This accolade, bestowed by the New York Pavement Preservation Association (NYPPA), celebrates the innovative and quality work done on Lockwood Run Road during the summer of 2023.

Collaborative Effort and Innovation

The awarded project on Lockwood Run Road stands as a testament to the partnership between the Town of Chemung and Vestal Asphalt. Together, they embarked on a journey to explore and implement the most effective paving options for the road.

Their collaborative effort resulted in the application of several pavement preservation techniques, including full-depth reclamation, fog seal, and triple chip seal. These methods not only underscored the project's innovation but also aligned with sustainable practices by proving to be more environmentally friendly and cost-effective.

Benefits of Pavement Preservation

At the heart of this project lies the concept of pavement preservation. Justin Guiles, CEO of Vestal Asphalt, highlighted the significance of these practices, noting their potential to dramatically extend the life of roads. The approach taken for Lockwood Run Road mirrors a growing trend towards preserving existing roadways in a manner that saves taxpayer dollars and reduces the environmental impact. This project serves as a model for future infrastructure endeavors, emphasizing the importance of sustainability and fiscal responsibility in public works.

Award Ceremony and Acknowledgments

The award ceremony held in Vestal last week was not just a moment of pride for the teams involved but also a celebration of their shared commitment to excellence in pavement preservation. Local officials and company personnel gathered to honor the achievement, underscoring the collaborative spirit that made the project a success. The recognition by the NYPPA places the Town of Chemung and Vestal Asphalt at the forefront of innovative paving practices, setting a benchmark for others in the industry.

The Lockwood Run Road project, through its recognition and the techniques it employed, showcases the evolving landscape of road construction and maintenance. It exemplifies how collaboration, innovation, and a focus on sustainability can lead to significant advancements in public infrastructure. As communities and industries continue to seek greener and more cost-effective solutions, the success of this project in Chemung serves as a beacon, guiding the way towards a more sustainable and efficient future for road preservation.