Africa

Chad Makes Significant Strides in Land Management and Territorial Planning

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: December 31, 2023 at 8:31 am EST
Chad Makes Significant Strides in Land Management and Territorial Planning

In a recent review of the ministerial performance, Chad has been recognized for making significant strides in land management and territorial planning. The assessment underscored the advancements in the formulation and implementation of policies and strategies aimed at enhancing the governance of land resources, a critical factor for sustainable development.

Implications for Economic Growth, Environmental Protection and Social Stability

The improvements in land management are crucial as they contribute to economic growth, environmental protection, and social stability. The review process evaluated the effectiveness of a range of initiatives and programs. These endeavours have been directed towards bolstering land tenure security, optimizing land use, and ensuring equitable access to land.

Modernizing Legal Framework and Streamlining Procedures

The government of Chad has also focused on modernizing the legal framework surrounding land rights, streamlining administrative procedures, and promoting transparency in land transactions. These steps have been instrumental in fostering a sense of security and fairness among the citizens, thereby promoting social harmony and economic prosperity.

Investments in Technology and Infrastructure

Additionally, investments have been made in technology and infrastructure to support land administration. The application of Geographic Information Systems (GIS) and the establishment of efficient land registries have been pivotal in improving the efficiency of land-related services.

The progress in Chad’s land management and territorial planning is essential for addressing challenges such as urbanization, climate change, and resource management. It plays a pivotal role in achieving the country’s broader economic and development goals.

Africa Agriculture Environmental Science
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

