Agriculture

Centre Wellington Bridges’ Future Discussed in Public Information Session

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:14 pm EST
Centre Wellington Bridges’ Future Discussed in Public Information Session

In the heart of Centre Wellington, a congregation of community members filled the wooden pews of a Mennonite church recently, not for a religious gathering, but to delve into the future of five local bridges, built in the 1920s, in the former Pilkington township area. A scene far removed from the bustling cityscape, the attendees, mostly local men clad in flannel shirts, represented the pulse of the farming community, significantly impacted by the prolonged closure of these bridges.

Decades-Old Bridges: A Safety Concern

For years, these rustic bridges have been barred from vehicular traffic due to a medley of reasons, safety concerns standing paramount. In an effort to address the issue, engineering consultant Andrew Dawson unveiled an assessment that proposed the replacement of three bridges and the permanent removal of the other two. The latter would be supplanted by turnarounds, deemed a cost-efficient alternative.

Local Farming Community Affected

The news was met with neither shock nor discontent from the attendees. However, the impact of these closures on the local farming community can’t be overlooked. Barclay Nap, president of the Wellington Federation of Agriculture, accentuated the necessity of sturdy infrastructure for the smooth flow of farming business and transportation.

Wellington’s Infrastructure Plan

Centre Wellington’s infrastructure woes aren’t limited to the bridges of the former Pilkington township area. Another set of bridges in the southeast corner may also be subjected to assessment in the future. The township, aware of these challenges, has been proactive in its approach. Since 2015, a dedicated capital levy has been instituted specifically to support bridge and culvert rehabilitation or replacement. This levy has played a pivotal role in preserving the area’s infrastructure. Scott Butler, executive director of Good Roads, advised the county to persist in maintenance and contemplate alternative levels of service.

With the presented assessment recommendations, the future of the five bridges now hinges on further consultation and final approval from the Centre Wellington council. The decision may set a precedent for handling similar infrastructure issues across the township, keeping in mind the impact on local communities and the importance of sustainable solutions.

author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

