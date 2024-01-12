en English
Agriculture

CELAC Ministers to Convene for Crucial Food Security Meeting in Santiago

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:14 pm EST
On January 16, 2024, Santiago’s FAO headquarters will serve as the stage for a pivotal meeting of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States’ (CELAC) Ministers of Agriculture. The primary agenda of this crucial convention, titled “Agriculture Unites People – Food and Nutritional Security for our Americas”, is to discuss updates to the CELAC Food and Nutritional Security and Hunger Eradication Plan 2030. This plan, a beacon of hope for the region, was set forth in the Presidential Declaration of Buenos Aires in January 2023 and has been a guiding light for the region’s battle against hunger and malnutrition.

Collaborative Action for a Common Cause

The event seeks to foster cooperation among member states and further refine the plan’s objectives. With more than 25 ministers and top officials from the region anticipated to participate both in person and virtually, this grand assembly signifies a collective commitment to eradicating hunger and ensuring nutritional security in the Americas. The current Pro Tempore Presidency of CELAC, held by St. Vincent and the Grenadines, has been instrumental in spearheading preliminary dialogues and technical sessions to advance the plan’s update. This sequence of deliberations commenced with a meeting held in Guyana in May 2023.

International Support for a Regional Initiative

The process of revising and updating the plan has the backing of several international organizations. Powerhouses like the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), the Latin American Integration Association (ALADI), and the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) have extended their technical support to the initiative. In a clear demonstration of FAO’s ongoing commitment to addressing food security challenges, FAO Chief Economist Máximo Torero is scheduled to discuss regional food security and nutrition challenges during the meeting. This was previously highlighted by FAO Director-General QU Dongyu at the VII CELAC Summit in Buenos Aires.

A United Front Against Hunger

As the Ministers of Agriculture from CELAC countries prepare to convene, the world watches with bated breath. The outcomes of this meeting could shape the future of food and nutritional security in the Americas. More than just a dialogue, it is a testament to the power of collaboration and unity in the face of adversity. The collective will of the region’s nations, bolstered by international support, is a beacon of hope in the arduous journey towards hunger eradication and nutritional security. As the meeting’s title so aptly puts it, “Agriculture Unites People – Food and Nutritional Security for our Americas”.

Agriculture
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

