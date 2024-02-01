Case IH Highlights Agritech's Role in Sustainable Farming at Berlin Event

International Green Week in Berlin, a cradle of agricultural innovation, witnessed the participation of Case IH, a brand under the umbrella of CNH Industrial, at the Agricultural Engineering Innovation Forum. The forum served as a platform to delve into the pivotal role of agricultural engineering in enhancing farming's productivity, profitability, and resource conservation. Marc-Peter Bormann, the Managing Director of CNH Deutschland GmbH, underscored the crucial position of agritech in the agricultural landscape and its far-reaching societal impact.

Unveiling Technologies for Sustainable Farming

Case IH manifested their commitment to sustainable farming and innovation by unveiling a plethora of technologies. A new baler automation system, smart sensors, artificial intelligence, and the Farmall 75C tractor were among the impressive line-up. These path-breaking technologies aim to amplify efficiency and foster digital connectivity, thereby revolutionizing farming practices.

Emphasizing on Sustainable Product Development

The event was not just a showcase of advanced technologies but also served as an affirmation of CNH Industrial's unwavering dedication to sustainable product development. The company's vision for the future of farming was palpably evident in its commitment to innovative technology.

Engagement with Key Decision Makers

In addition to demonstrating advanced technologies, CNH Industrial also highlighted its active engagement with consumers, policymakers, and institutional decision-makers at the Farm Experience section of the event. This commitment to dialogue and collaboration underscores CNH Industrial's role as a thought-leader in the realm of sustainable farming practices.

Back in December 2022, CNH Industrial broadened its Ag Tech portfolio in Phoenix, USA, by introducing Automation and Autonomy Solutions. These included Driverless Tillage and Driver Assist Harvest solutions from Raven, and Baler Automation from Case IH and New Holland. These solutions, aimed at addressing farmers' productivity challenges through automation and autonomous equipment, further demonstrate the company's unwavering commitment to sustainable farming technology.