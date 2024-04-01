Cambodia's FARDeC Boosts Aquaculture with High-Yield Fish Hatchlings

One of the fish bred at the Freshwater Aquaculture Research and Development Centre (FARDeC), located in Prey Veng province's Peamro district, is setting new standards in fish breeding to support Cambodia's growing aquaculture industry. The center's innovative breeding techniques are producing tens of thousands of fish hatchlings with notably higher survival rates and faster growth, heralding a new era in sustainable aquaculture practices.

Revolutionizing Fish Breeding

The FARDeC, spanning 16 hectares, is not only a breeding ground for various species of freshwater fish but also a research and knowledge transfer hub. Meng Sothai, the head of FARDeC, emphasizes the center's dual focus on breeding high-quality fish that outperform imported counterparts and researching endangered local species with significant market value. The center's precision in feeding programs and modern breeding techniques ensures the production of fish with better meat quality, faster growth, and higher survival rates. This approach meets the increasing demand for aquaculture while maintaining ecological balance.

Addressing Aquaculture Challenges

With global fisheries resources dwindling and consumption on the rise, FARDeC's role becomes increasingly crucial. The center's breeding programs are designed to overcome challenges such as seasonal health variations in fish tanks, ensuring year-round production of healthy, robust fish. The species most in demand, including freshwater catfish and tilapia, are now being raised more efficiently, contributing significantly to the national aquaculture output. Khim Finan, spokesman for the agriculture ministry, points out that the ministry aims to increase fish meat production by 30% through the adoption of more efficient technology and good hygiene practices.

Empowering the Aquaculture Community

The FARDeC is not just about fish breeding; it's also a center for learning and community development. By transferring knowledge and experience to students and local farmers, the center is building a more informed and skilled workforce in the aquaculture sector. This initiative not only improves the livelihoods of farmers by providing them with high-quality fish at low costs but also trains them in modern aquaculture techniques. The long-term benefits include a more sustainable and resilient aquaculture industry capable of meeting domestic demand and contributing to food security.

As Cambodia continues to develop its aquaculture industry, FARDeC stands out as a beacon of innovation and sustainability. Its success in breeding high-quality, fast-growing fish not only