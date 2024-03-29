Cambodia's FARDeC Boosts Aquaculture with High-Survival Hatchlings in Prey Veng

One of Cambodia's significant strides in enhancing its aquaculture industry is taking place in Prey Veng province's Peamro district, where the Freshwater Aquaculture Research and Development Centre (FARDeC) is producing tens of thousands of fish hatchlings. These hatchlings, bred using advanced techniques, are pivotal in supporting the livelihoods of local farmers by providing high-quality, fast-growing fish, which are more resilient and nutritious compared to those imported from neighboring countries.

Revolutionizing Aquaculture

FARDeC, sprawling over a 16-hectare area, is at the forefront of Cambodia's aquaculture revolution. The center is not just a hatchery; it is a hub for research, development, and education in the aquaculture sector. With a focus on endangered local species and those with high economic value, FARDeC aims to balance fish production with sustainability, ensuring a steady supply of aquatic animals to meet the increasing consumer demand. Meng Sothai, the head of FARDeC, emphasizes the importance of modern breeding techniques in achieving higher survival rates and faster growth among the hatchlings.

Addressing Challenges, Ensuring Sustainability

The decline in natural fisheries resources is a global concern, and Cambodia is no exception. FARDeC's approach to overcoming this challenge involves not only producing a sufficient quantity of fish but also ensuring the quality and health of these aquatic animals. By selecting the right species and breeding them at optimal times, especially during the rainy season when conditions are less favorable, FARDeC has managed to create a sustainable model for fish farming that benefits both the environment and the farmers.

Impact on the Community

The success of FARDeC has far-reaching implications for the Cambodian aquaculture industry. Not only does it provide farmers with high-quality fish at low capital costs, but it also offers training in modern aquaculture techniques. This initiative has significantly contributed to improving the livelihoods of many families, with Khim Finan, spokesman for the agriculture ministry, highlighting a remarkable increase in aquaculture production. The center's efforts align with the government's goal to boost fish meat production by 30 percent, demonstrating a commitment to food security and economic development.

As Cambodia continues to navigate the challenges of sustaining its fisheries resources, the work of FARDeC stands as a beacon of innovation and resilience. By blending research, technology, and community engagement, FARDeC is not just producing fish; it is cultivating hope for a more sustainable and prosperous future for Cambodia's aquaculture industry.