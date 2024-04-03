Cambodia's FARDeC Boosts Aquaculture with High-Survival Fish Hatchlings, Aims for Sustainable Growth

An innovative aquaculture center in Prey Veng, Cambodia, is significantly advancing the country's fish farming industry by producing tens of thousands of fish hatchlings with notably high survival rates. The Freshwater Aquaculture Research and Development Centre (FARDeC), utilizing modern breeding techniques, is not only enhancing fish quality but also contributing to sustainable aquaculture practices.

Revolutionizing Fish Farming

The FARDeC, nestled in Peamro district's Bati village, spans 16 hectares and is equipped with ponds designed for fish at varying growth stages, along with facilities for frog and shrimp rearing. Under the guidance of Meng Sothai, the center's head, FARDeC plays a pivotal role in researching and developing high-quality, fast-growing freshwater fish species. This initiative not only meets the increasing demand from local farmers but also addresses the global challenge of declining natural fisheries resources.

Enhancing Local Livelihoods

By focusing on the breeding of species with significant economic value and distributing young fish on National Fish Day, FARDeC directly supports the national and provisional aquaculture sectors. Additionally, the center's educational programs offer invaluable training and insights to students and aspiring aquaculturists, further solidifying its role in the industry's future. With an emphasis on sustainable breeding practices, FARDeC ensures the long-term viability of Cambodia's aquaculture industry.

Commitment to Sustainability and Quality

The implementation of advanced technology and adherence to strict hygiene standards are part of FARDeC's strategy to increase fish meat production by 30 percent, as highlighted by Khim Finan, spokesman for the agriculture ministry. This approach not only promises to meet domestic demand but also enhances the resilience and quality of fish varieties. As a result, FARDeC is making significant strides in improving the livelihoods of local farmers and their families, demonstrating the potential of modern aquaculture to contribute to food security and environmental conservation.