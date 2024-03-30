Cambodia's FARDeC Boosts Aquaculture with High-Survival Fish Hatchlings

An extensive facility in Prey Veng province's Peamro district, known as the Freshwater Aquaculture Research and Development Centre (FARDeC), is making significant strides in supporting Cambodia's aquaculture industry by producing tens of thousands of fish hatchlings. These hatchlings boast higher survival rates and accelerated growth compared to those spawned in the wild, marking a pivotal advancement in local aquaculture practices.

Revolutionizing Fish Farming

FARDeC, nestled in Bati village of Peamro commune, has emerged as a beacon of innovation within Cambodia's aquaculture sector. Under the stewardship of Meng Sothai and backed by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, the centre is dedicated to researching, breeding, and disseminating knowledge on freshwater aquatic species. With a focus on endangered local species and those with high economic market value, FARDeC's work is pivotal in ensuring sustainable fish farming practices. The centre's state-of-the-art breeding techniques have resulted in fish that not only grow faster but also produce superior meat quality compared to imported farmed fish.

Empowering the Community

One of FARDeC's key roles is to serve as an educational hub for students and farmers, equipping them with modern aquaculture techniques. This initiative is crucial for transferring essential knowledge and skills to the next generation of aquaculturists, thereby fostering a knowledgeable community capable of sustaining and expanding the industry. The centre's efforts in breeding disease-resistant and climate-resilient fish varieties are instrumental in enhancing food security and improving the livelihoods of Cambodian farmers by providing them with high-quality fish at low capital costs.

Addressing the Demand

With global fish consumption on the rise and natural fisheries resources dwindling, FARDeC's work is more important than ever. By addressing the increasing demand through sustainable breeding practices, the centre is helping to balance existing resources for long-term sustainability. According to Khim Finan, spokesperson for the agriculture ministry, Cambodia's aquaculture production in 2023 reached 314,000 tonnes, signifying a substantial contribution to the country's total fisheries production. FARDeC's initiatives are set to increase fish meat production by 30%, ensuring that Cambodia can meet its domestic demand while also supporting the economic well-being of its aquaculture households.

As Cambodia continues to navigate the challenges of food security and sustainable development, FARDeC stands as a testament to the potential of innovative aquaculture practices. By harnessing the power of modern science and community engagement, the centre is not only contributing to the nation's aquaculture industry but also paving the way for a more resilient and prosperous future for Cambodian farmers.