Agriculture

Cambodia’s Environment Minister Calls for Green Energy Adoption in Cashew Processing

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:06 am EST
Cambodia's Environment Minister Calls for Green Energy Adoption in Cashew Processing

In a recent meeting with Sasaki Koji, CEO of the Japanese-owned firm, Mirarth Agri Tech, Cambodia’s Minister of Environment, Eang Sophalleth, underscored the need for medium-sized cashew processing firms to transition to green energy. Sophalleth commended Mirarth Agri Tech’s Kampong Thom facility for setting a precedent by incorporating green energy and urged for the extension of such practices. The call comes as part of the ministry’s Circular Strategy on Environment for 2023-2028, emphasizing eco-friendly practices and sustainability.

Green Energy to Combat Climate Change

The Minister accentuated the role of clean energy in the fight against climate change, presenting it as a crucial component of the Circular Strategy. Cashew nut production is a significant economic driver in Cambodia, and cashew trees play a pivotal role in environmental conservation by absorbing CO2. Hence, cashew processing firms’ switch to green energy could mark a significant step towards a sustainable future.

Expansion Plans and Challenges

In response to Sophalleth’s call, Koji divulged plans to expand Mirarth Agri Tech’s cashew processing operations to Preah Vihear province, incorporating advanced green energy technologies from Japan. The company aims to hit a production target of over 20,000 tonnes of processed nuts annually. However, the transition to green energy isn’t without challenges. Uon Silot, president of the Cashew nut Association of Cambodia, acknowledged the environmental benefits of solar energy but pointed out the hefty initial costs involved.

Embracing Solar Power Despite High Costs

Despite the cost barriers, some cashew processing facilities, such as the one in Stung Treng province, have already adopted solar energy. Muth Chakray, founder of Handcrafted Cashews Stung Treng (HCST), has funnelled approximately $70,000 into solar technology, touting its economical and environmental advantages. Chakray’s investment underscores the growing recognition of the long-term environmental and economic benefits of green energy, despite the initial financial outlay.

Agriculture Cambodia
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

