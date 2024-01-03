Cambodian Governor Distributes Donations to 628 Veteran Families

In a show of solidarity and support, the Governor of Pursat Province in Cambodia, Khoy Rida, embarked on a humanitarian mission to Bun Rany Sen Chey Damnak Troyeung village on January 2, 2024. The governor’s visit, which was centered around a significant distribution of donations from the Cambodian Red Cross, proved to be a beacon of hope for 628 families of veterans residing within the community.

Distribution at the Heart of the Community

The event was orchestrated at the Bun Rany Sen Chey Damnak Troyeung Primary and Secondary School, a focal point of the Prongel Commune, in the Phnom Kravanh District of Pursat Province. This strategic location ensured that the distribution was accessible to all beneficiary families.

A Message from the Top

During his visit, Governor Rida acted as a messenger for the country’s top-ranking officials. He conveyed greetings and messages from Hun Sen, President of the Cambodian People’s Party, Bun Rany Hun Sen, President of the Red Cross, and Prime Minister Hun Manet. These were well-received by the families, serving as a reminder of their continued importance and recognition at a national level.

Promoting Self-Sufficiency

Beyond the distribution of goods, Governor Rida encouraged the veterans and their families to actively engage in agricultural activities on their land. This advice was aimed at boosting their standard of living and promoting a degree of self-sufficiency within the community.

The donations provided by the Cambodian Red Cross, a significant lifeline for these families, included 25 kg of rice, a box of noodles, and a bottle each of fish sauce and soy sauce for each of the 628 beneficiary families. This generous contribution is sure to make a significant impact on their lives in the coming weeks.

