en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Cambodian Governor Distributes Donations to 628 Veteran Families

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:46 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 11:03 pm EST
Cambodian Governor Distributes Donations to 628 Veteran Families

In a show of solidarity and support, the Governor of Pursat Province in Cambodia, Khoy Rida, embarked on a humanitarian mission to Bun Rany Sen Chey Damnak Troyeung village on January 2, 2024. The governor’s visit, which was centered around a significant distribution of donations from the Cambodian Red Cross, proved to be a beacon of hope for 628 families of veterans residing within the community.

Distribution at the Heart of the Community

The event was orchestrated at the Bun Rany Sen Chey Damnak Troyeung Primary and Secondary School, a focal point of the Prongel Commune, in the Phnom Kravanh District of Pursat Province. This strategic location ensured that the distribution was accessible to all beneficiary families.

(Read Also: Cambodian PM Hun Manet to Visit France: A New Chapter in Bilateral Relations)

A Message from the Top

During his visit, Governor Rida acted as a messenger for the country’s top-ranking officials. He conveyed greetings and messages from Hun Sen, President of the Cambodian People’s Party, Bun Rany Hun Sen, President of the Red Cross, and Prime Minister Hun Manet. These were well-received by the families, serving as a reminder of their continued importance and recognition at a national level.

(Read Also: Cambodia Grapples with Surge in Fire Incidents; Dry Season Poses Further Risks)

Promoting Self-Sufficiency

Beyond the distribution of goods, Governor Rida encouraged the veterans and their families to actively engage in agricultural activities on their land. This advice was aimed at boosting their standard of living and promoting a degree of self-sufficiency within the community.

The donations provided by the Cambodian Red Cross, a significant lifeline for these families, included 25 kg of rice, a box of noodles, and a bottle each of fish sauce and soy sauce for each of the 628 beneficiary families. This generous contribution is sure to make a significant impact on their lives in the coming weeks.

Read More

0
Agriculture Cambodia
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

From Tragedy to Triumph: Gobinda Gaipai's Crusade Against Drug Abuse

By Bijay Laxmi

Vietnam's Wood Industry Braces for Challenging Year Amid Stricter Regulations and Sustainability Issues

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Shifts in Rabi Crop Patterns in Gujarat and Rajasthan: An Analysis

By Dil Bar Irshad

Maybank IB Forecasts Improved Earnings for Malaysian Planters in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Rising Food Prices Amid Shortages: A Growing Concern in Vaitele and Sa ...
@Agriculture · 12 mins
Rising Food Prices Amid Shortages: A Growing Concern in Vaitele and Sa ...
heart comment 0
India’s Turmeric Board: Aiming for $1 Billion Exports by 2030

By Dil Bar Irshad

India's Turmeric Board: Aiming for $1 Billion Exports by 2030
Lucknow Drivers’ Strike Leads to Surge in Prices of Essential Goods

By Rafia Tasleem

Lucknow Drivers' Strike Leads to Surge in Prices of Essential Goods
C-CAMP Announces Agriculture Grand Challenge-2 for Indian Startups

By Rafia Tasleem

C-CAMP Announces Agriculture Grand Challenge-2 for Indian Startups
Negros Occidental Governor Calls for Continued Progress Amidst Challenges

By BNN Correspondents

Negros Occidental Governor Calls for Continued Progress Amidst Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
Portsmouth Mayor Deaglan McEachern Prioritizes Affordable Housing and Climate Action
12 seconds
Portsmouth Mayor Deaglan McEachern Prioritizes Affordable Housing and Climate Action
Boys' Prep Basketball: A Snapshot of Competitive Court Battles
1 min
Boys' Prep Basketball: A Snapshot of Competitive Court Battles
Unbeaten Lee University Lady Flames Upset by Mississippi College Lady Choctaws
2 mins
Unbeaten Lee University Lady Flames Upset by Mississippi College Lady Choctaws
High School Girls' Basketball: Triumphs and Defeats Unfold Across Recent Games
2 mins
High School Girls' Basketball: Triumphs and Defeats Unfold Across Recent Games
An Exciting Evening of District Play: A Chronicle of High School Sports
3 mins
An Exciting Evening of District Play: A Chronicle of High School Sports
Tennessee General Assembly: A Session of Priorities and Debates
3 mins
Tennessee General Assembly: A Session of Priorities and Debates
Onalaska High School Boys Basketball Team Clinches Comprehensive Victory Over Sparta
3 mins
Onalaska High School Boys Basketball Team Clinches Comprehensive Victory Over Sparta
Stanford Women's Swimming Team Adds Renowned Coach Kim Brackin to Staff
3 mins
Stanford Women's Swimming Team Adds Renowned Coach Kim Brackin to Staff
Ramapo Defies Odds with Thrilling Comeback Win Over Middletown South
3 mins
Ramapo Defies Odds with Thrilling Comeback Win Over Middletown South
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
1 hour
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
5 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
5 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app