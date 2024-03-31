Cambodian Farmer Pioneers Cocoa Cultivation, Sees International Demand

Amidst global cocoa price surges and climate challenges in traditional cocoa strongholds, Cambodia's Sar Enn brings hope with successful cocoa farming experiments. Enn, a farmer from Siem Reap province, has turned his agricultural curiosity into a potential economic boon for the region, despite initial setbacks and the inherent challenges of cocoa cultivation.

Breaking New Ground in Cocoa Farming

Enn's journey into cocoa farming began in 2020 when he imported over 300 saplings from Thailand, overcoming the hurdles of cultivation with determination and research. Now, with more than 200 fruit-bearing trees, Enn's farm in Trapeang Russey village stands as a testament to the viability of cocoa cultivation in Cambodia. The crop, demanding in its need for water but generous in its yield, has started to bear fruit, literally and figuratively, for Enn and potentially for the Cambodian agriculture sector.

Market Potential Unleashed

The allure of cocoa cultivation for Enn lies not just in the crop's resilience but significantly in its market potential. With global cocoa prices on the rise and the demand for chocolate and cocoa products unfading, Enn has tapped into a lucrative market. Despite his commitment to a local buyer, interest from Japanese, South Korean, and American traders highlights the international appeal of Cambodian-grown cocoa. This interest proves the global market's readiness to welcome diverse sources of