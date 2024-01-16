California's Countdown to Meet Organic Waste Reduction Goals

For the Golden State, the clock is ticking. California is nearing the deadline set by SB 1383, an ambitious bill targetting a drastic reduction in organic waste and an uptick in the redirection of unsold edibles to those who need it most. The goal is to curtail organic waste disposal by 75% and reroute 20% of unsold food by 2025. The task is monumental, but the state is demonstrating resilience and resourcefulness.

A Leap Towards the Target

California, guided by CalRecycle Director Rachel Machi Wagoner, has made significant strides. The state reported a nearly 203,000-ton rescue of unsold food in 2022, which puts California at 87% of the 2025 target. However, the state still landfills an amount equating to 2.5 billion meals each year, a figure that underscores the magnitude of the task that lies ahead.

Expanding Infrastructure

The state's infrastructure for organic waste processing has seen expansion, with permits being issued for new compost, in-vessel digestion, and transfer/processing facilities. Currently, there are 210 operational organics processing facilities. However, estimates suggest a need for an additional 50 to 100 anaerobic digestion facilities to handle the projected organic load.

Growth in the Compost Industry

Parallel to the state's efforts, the compost industry has seen a surge. Existing facilities are expanding, and new ones are being built to meet the increasing demand for compost, largely driven by California's substantial agricultural sector. The state has invested $487 million in organics recycling and surplus food recovery grants and loans, but questions about the feasibility of reaching the SB 1383 targets linger.

Challenges and the Way Forward

Financial and logistical hurdles have led to some communities being granted waivers or extensions to meet certain requirements. The success of California's food scrap collection and processing system hinges on robust collaboration between the public and private sectors, as well as the state's continued investment and support for relevant projects. The journey toward the 2025 deadline is fraught with challenges, but California's resolute pursuit of its organic waste reduction goals offers a glimmer of hope in the face of daunting odds.