California Hit by Significant Rainfall: An Overview

A recent deluge in Northern California tapered to intermittent showers on Saturday morning following an overnight soaking. In the Valley, the skies maintained a partly to mostly cloudy outlook, with sporadic showers still on the horizon. Despite limited snow accumulation of about 1-3 inches near the passes, chain controls were in effect for part of the morning in the Sierra. As snowfall was expected to lessen by midday, the forecast for Sunday promised cool and dry conditions, and a calm and mild New Year’s Day with the next chance of rain on Wednesday.

Central Coast and Southern California Rainfall

The National Weather Service foresaw a storm front sweeping through San Luis Obispo County and the Central Coast, with rainfall totals predicted to be between 0.5 to 1 inch. A 30% chance of rain was projected on the Central Coast on Sunday afternoon, and an identical likelihood of rain across Southern California and the Central Coast on New Year’s Day. Temperatures were expected to linger a few degrees below normal throughout the holiday weekend, with another storm system potentially hitting the area on Wednesday or Thursday.

Rainfall Impact in the Bay Area

The aftermath of a storm brought scattered showers to the broader Bay Area, with high surf in Santa Cruz County prompting evacuation warnings. Coastal flooding and high-surf advisories were in effect, with waves reaching 26-30 feet. Heavy rains led to road closures and flooding, with rainfall totals varying from half an inch to four inches across different areas. The forecast indicated continued showers, possible thunderstorms, and cloudy weather into the new year.

San Diego Region’s Weather Outlook

A low-pressure system brought light rain to the San Diego region on Saturday, with multiple instances of precipitation forecasted for the following week. Rainfall totals were expected to be 0.1 to 0.3 inches along the coast, 0.1 to 0.25 in the valleys, 0.2 to 0.4 in the mountains, and a trace in the deserts. The weather was likely to turn dry again by Tuesday following probable rain on Sunday night.

As the heavy rain event moved on, isolated showers lingered. Flood advisories and warnings were issued for the Central Coast and Southcoast due to high surf and tide. A significant system was predicted to bring .50-1.50” of rain, with the SLO county North Coast potentially receiving as much as 2”. Another system was forecasted for Sunday PM into early Monday, and a stronger system was anticipated for Wednesday next week.

A potent cold front struck the Bay Area, delivering downpours, gusty winds, and a chance of thunderstorms. Rainfall rates could reach up to a half-inch per hour. Marin County experienced heavy rain, with flooding reported in several counties. Rainfall totals through Saturday were expected to range from three-quarters of an inch to 2 or more inches in various areas. The weather pattern was set to be calmer for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.