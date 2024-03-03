BVD Positive Cases in Calves Drop to 49 in 2024, Marking Success in Eradication Efforts

Significant progress has been made in the battle against Bovine Viral Diarrhea (BVD) in Ireland, with recent data showing a decrease in positive cases among calves. In the first eight weeks of 2024, out of 376,425 calves tested, 99.23% tested negative for BVD, a noteworthy improvement from the previous year.

Advertisment

Enhanced Detection and Management

Comparative data reveal a reduction in BVD positive cases to 49 calves from 82 during the same period in 2023, highlighting the effectiveness of ongoing eradication programs. This success can be attributed to rigorous testing protocols, timely removal of positive cases, and comprehensive biosecurity measures. The Department of Agriculture's financial support for calf tagging has also played a crucial role in these achievements.

Financial Support and Herd Restrictions

Advertisment

Farmers facing positive BVD cases benefit from the Department of Agriculture's compensation scheme, which encourages the prompt removal of infected animals. Additionally, herds with positive or inconclusive results are subjected to movement restrictions to prevent the spread of the virus. These measures, coupled with mandatory vaccination programs for herds with previous positive cases, underscore the government's commitment to eradicating BVD.

Looking Ahead: The Road to Eradication

The BVD eradication program, initiated in 2013, aims to eliminate the disease from Ireland's cattle population. With the program's success evident in the declining number of positive cases, the focus remains on maintaining vigilance and ensuring the health and productivity of the national herd. The program's continuation into 2025 and beyond reflects a long-term commitment to securing the welfare of Ireland's cattle industry.