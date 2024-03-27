Bumper Alphonso Mango Season Lowers Prices, Boosts Supply in Konkan Districts

The 2023 Alphonso mango season has brought an unexpected boon to mango lovers with a significant increase in yield and a consequent drop in prices. Favorable climatic conditions in key cultivation areas like Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg have led to a yield of around 70-75%, marking a sharp rise from the previous year's figures. This surge in supply has made the cherished Alphonso mangoes more accessible and affordable to a wider audience, though it has also introduced challenges for local farmers.

Favorable Climate Fuels Mango Boom

The first signs of a promising season appeared with the initial mango flowering in November, after the onset of winter. The subsequent phases of flowering benefitted from the climate, leading to an abundant harvest. This year's favorable weather conditions starkly contrast with last year's adversities, which saw the yield plummet to around 40% due to unfavorable weather. The increase in production has naturally led to a reduction in prices, with a dozen Alphonso mangoes now retailing at Rs 900 to Rs 1,500, a significant drop from last year's Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 range.

Impact on Farmers and Markets

While consumers revel in the abundance of high-quality Alphonso mangoes at lower prices, the situation presents a mixed bag for farmers. The glut in supply has prompted traders in the Konkan region, known for producing mango byproducts like mango pulp, to purchase the fruit in bulk, based solely on weight without any sorting or grading. This practice has adversely affected the earnings of many farmers, who rely on the premium prices usually commanded by top-grade Alphonso mangoes. Moreover, the increased supply has not only shifted market dynamics locally but also challenged traditional export and import practices.

Looking Ahead: Implications for the Future

The current Alphonso mango season illustrates the delicate balance between agricultural practices, climate conditions, and market demands. As the season progresses, the industry will likely witness further fluctuations in pricing and supply. The situation underscores the need for sustainable farming practices and market strategies that can accommodate such variances. For mango lovers, this season has been a delight; for farmers, it serves as a reminder of the unpredictability inherent in agriculture.