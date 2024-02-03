Budget 2024 Introduces New Solar Scheme for Rural Areas, Distinct from Existing Rooftop Program

Renewable Energy Minister RK Singh has clarified that the newly introduced solar scheme in Budget 2024 is a distinctive move separate from the existing rooftop solar program. The new initiative, christened 'Pradhan Mantri Suryoday Yojana,' aims to bolster the installation of solar panels in India's rural landscapes, with a particular emphasis on agricultural consumers.

A Shift Towards Solar Empowerment

The scheme's principal objective is to empower farmers by enabling them to generate their own electricity. This move will not only make them self-reliant but also opens up avenues for earning additional income through the sale of surplus energy. A staggering 60% subsidy hike for rooftop solar installations, as announced by Union Minister RK Singh, is a testament to the government's commitment to this cause.

Targeting Economically Weaker Sections

The enhanced subsidy aims to alleviate the financial burden of solar installations for consumers with electricity consumption below 300 units. These consumers typically belong to economically weaker sections of society, and this initiative will make solar installations more affordable for them, obviating the need for loans.

Execution and Funding

For the effective implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Suryoday Yojana, Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) will be established by central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) designated for each state. Further, the government has allocated ₹10,000 crore for rooftop solar installations in the budget. Additionally, state-run REC will serve as the implementing agency of the scheme, extending up to ₹1.2 lakh crore for the installation of rooftop solar panels. This move is expected to accelerate the currently slow progress in achieving the target of rooftop solar installations.

The new solar scheme, part of a broader governmental effort to promote renewable energy sources, underscores the government's commitment to increasing the share of renewables in India's energy mix. It is poised to significantly contribute to the country's energy security and address environmental concerns by reducing reliance on traditional fossil fuels.