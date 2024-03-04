Buckeye Land and Livestock 4-H Club Gears Up for Quality Assurance Sessions

On February 25, Buckeye Land and Livestock 4-H Club convened for its third meeting of the year, setting the stage for a series of important events and updates essential for its members. The gathering, marked by the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance and the 4-H pledge, transitioned into a session where reports from various officers were presented, highlighting the club's commitment to health, safety, and environmental stewardship.

Advertisment

Key Reports and Demonstrations

The meeting featured insightful reports from the club's officers. Clint Wilt delivered an environmental report emphasizing the dangers of improper chemical disposal. Tess Dolphin, on the other hand, focused on water safety and the importance of wearing safety glasses, a concern she shared with Abby Lewis. Demonstrations by Paisley Thomson on preparing rabbits for fairs, and Vivian Combs on the correct handling of rabbits, offered practical advice to members, illustrating the club's hands-on approach to learning and animal care.

Upcoming Events and New Initiatives

Advertisment

With the enrollment deadline looming on March 1, members were urged to finalize their project selections. The club also stressed the importance of timely dues payment and announced the schedule for the upcoming Quality Assurance sessions on March 4 and 5, and April 8 and 9, at the Mahan building. These sessions are crucial for members, ensuring they meet the necessary standards for animal care and project management.

Adjustments and Future Plans

Responding to feedback, the club decided to move its meeting time to 2 p.m. on Sundays, demonstrating its flexibility and commitment to accommodating member needs. The meeting also served as a platform for discussing fundraising options and club shirt designs, underscoring the importance of community engagement and club identity. With upcoming demonstrations by Grace Armontrout, AJ Armortrout, Megan Brandt, and Caitlyn Cottrill, members have much to look forward to in terms of learning and participation.

As Buckeye Land and Livestock 4-H Club moves forward, the focus on quality assurance, environmental responsibility, and safety continues to shape its activities and objectives. These efforts not only prepare members for upcoming fairs but also instill in them a deep respect for the environment and community. The club's proactive approach to education, combined with its emphasis on practical skills development, ensures that its members are well-equipped for success in both 4-H projects and their future endeavors.