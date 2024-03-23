Borno Unveils Solar-Powered Irrigation Project to Boost Farming in Damasak

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, has launched a groundbreaking initiative to rejuvenate irrigation farming in Damasak, Mobbar Local Government Area. The centerpiece of this initiative is a state-of-the-art solar irrigation pump station with a 90-horsepower capacity, alongside other measures aimed at empowering farming communities in the region.

Empowering Farming Communities

Governor Zulum, during the unveiling ceremony, highlighted the significance of the solar-powered irrigation pump station, equipped with a 115-kilowatt solar farm. The station boasts three units of 30-horsepower pumps, capable of discharging 225 liters per second through 105 discharge points, covering an extensive 125 hectares of rice fields. This innovative approach signifies a shift in the administration's strategy, prioritizing sustainable agricultural practices over short-term humanitarian aid.

Transition to Sustainable Solutions

Governor Zulum emphasized the need to move away from dependency on food distribution and instead focus on empowering farming activities for long-term sustainability. By investing in solar-powered irrigation and providing subsidized petrol to farmers for dry season farming, the government aims to bolster agricultural productivity and resilience in the face of ongoing challenges.

Government Support for Agricultural Development

In addition to launching the solar irrigation project, Governor Zulum announced the sale of subsidized petrol to farmers at the rate of N500 per litre to support dry season farming. The government plans to procure 1 million litres of petrol to facilitate irrigation activities across the state. Furthermore, the administration has procured 20,000 bags of fertilizer, 1,000 solar-powered water pumps, and 5,000 water pump machines for distribution to farmers across Borno's three senatorial districts.

Governor Zulum's commitment to agricultural development underscores the administration's determination to provide sustainable solutions to the challenges facing farming communities in Borno State. By leveraging solar technology and providing essential resources, the government aims to empower farmers, boost productivity, and enhance food security for the state's residents.