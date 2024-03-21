Borno State Eyes Global Markets: Plans to Export Sesame, Maize, and Cassava

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has unveiled an ambitious plan aiming for food sufficiency and the exportation of key cash crops such as sesame, maize, and cassava. During his recent visit to the Bokkoiri irrigation farm along Magumeri road in Konduga Local Government Area, Zulum emphasized the state's potential in becoming self-reliant through agricultural development.

Investing in Agriculture

Zulum highlighted the government's commitment to investing in irrigation agriculture as a strategic move to maximize food production. The focus on irrigation is seen as a crucial step towards achieving the goal of exporting key crops. The governor announced the expansion of the Koiri irrigation scheme from 20 hectares to 300 hectares, spread across Borno's three senatorial zones, to bolster crop production significantly.

Scaling Up Production

The Koiri irrigation farm is set to produce 364 tons of maize and sesame in one crop cycle, with the ambitious target of cultivating over 1,092 tons of these crops annually. With the planned expansion and the use of modern drip irrigation kits, Zulum is confident that Borno State will soon cultivate at least 1,000 hectares, further strengthening the state's agricultural output and food security.

Future Implications

This initiative not only aims at attaining food sufficiency for Borno State but also positions the state as a significant player in the global agricultural market. By focusing on cash crops with high demand both locally and internationally, Borno is on its way to becoming a key exporter, contributing to Nigeria's economy and showcasing the potential of investing in agriculture and infrastructure for sustainable development.