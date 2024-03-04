BoMill AB Expands in Lithuania: Six More Units for Baltijos Javai's Barley Optimization

In a move that marks a significant expansion in its technological capabilities, Baltijos Javai, based in Kaunas, Lithuania, has placed a follow-up order for six additional sorting units from BoMill AB. This order, valued at €260,000, enhances the barley processing prowess of Baltijos Javai, in collaboration with Viking Malt, a leading global malt producer. The expansion is set to optimize malting barley, a critical ingredient in beer production, at the Panevėžys malt house site.

Strategic Expansion for Enhanced Malting Barley Quality

Last year, Baltijos Javai embarked on a journey to revolutionize the malting barley sector by installing BoMill InSight with two sorting units. This initial investment, amounting to €270,000, was aimed at leveraging advanced technology to select grains with the highest quality. The success and efficiency demonstrated by the BoMill InSight have propelled Baltijos Javai to enhance its installation, reaching a sorting capacity of 15 tph with the addition of six new units. This strategic expansion is not just a testament to the effectiveness of BoMill's technology but also underscores Baltijos Javai's commitment to quality and innovation in the barley value chain.

The collaboration between Baltijos Javai and Viking Malt is pivotal in this technological advancement. Viking Malt, recognized as one of the top 10 malt producers worldwide, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to this partnership. The modular design of the BoMill InSight allows for seamless integration of the additional units into the existing framework, ensuring a quick and efficient upgrade. Scheduled for delivery in the second quarter of this year, this enhancement promises to bolster the malting barley quality significantly, meeting the growing demands of the beer industry.

Economic Implications and Future Prospects

This expansion is not just a win for Baltijos Javai and Viking Malt but also represents a significant development for the local and international beer markets. By optimizing the quality of malting barley, this initiative is set to contribute to the production of higher-quality beer, potentially influencing market preferences and trends. Furthermore, the investment in cutting-edge technology reflects a broader industry move towards sustainability and efficiency, highlighting the importance of innovation in agricultural processes. As Baltijos Javai prepares to enhance its operations, the industry watches closely, anticipating the ripple effects of this technological advancement.

With the integration of six additional BoMill InSight sorting units, Baltijos Javai is poised to redefine the standards of quality in the malting barley sector. This initiative, marking a significant milestone in the company's growth, underscores the importance of embracing technology to meet the evolving demands of the agricultural and food production industries.