Agriculture

Blabers Hall: A Testament to Local Wine-Making in North Warwickshire

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:15 am EST
Nestled in the quaint environs of Fillongley, North Warwickshire, lies a beacon of local wine-making: Blabers Hall. This vineyard estate, owned and operated by Clarke and Adele Adams, has become a symbol of community-oriented agriculture and eco-friendly enterprise in the Coventry area.

A Leap of Faith into the Vineyard

Clarke, a civil engineer by profession, and Adele, a teaching assistant, embarked on this journey in the autumn of 2013. Their initial motivation was a desire for space and the opportunity to create something meaningful from the land. Despite the absence of prior farming experience, their passion for the environment and a strong wish to contribute positively to it propelled them into vineyard ownership.

From Soil Testing to Wine Tasting

Initially unaware of the magnitude of their undertaking, the Adams weighed various agricultural options. It was soil testing that eventually guided their decision towards establishing a vineyard, an idea sparked by their limited exposure to the English wine scene through previous vineyard visits. Their leap of faith has paid dividends, with the vineyard now producing up to 8 tonnes of grapes annually, equivalent to approximately 8,000 bottles of wine.

Challenges and Community Embrace

The journey hasn’t been without its share of hurdles, chief among them being the unpredictable English weather, which invariably affects grape yields. However, the couple’s determination, coupled with their love for the land, has seen them overcome these challenges. The local community’s warm reception to Blabers Hall has also been a significant source of encouragement. The proximity of a local wine producer has been a source of enthusiasm and pride for Coventrians.

Events, Tours, and Future Plans

Blabers Hall hosts events during the summer and autumn seasons, providing tours and wine tastings that the Adams find immensely rewarding. The couple takes great pride in demonstrating the feasibility of successful wine production, relishing the chance to share the experience with visitors. The next open day at Blabers Hall is slated for May 26, 2024, with wine tasting and tours commencing from May 11, 2024. More details and visit bookings can be accessed via the Blabers Hall website.

Agriculture
