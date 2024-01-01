en English
Agriculture

Bhutan’s Chhuzom Farmers to Supply Organic Produce to Mindfulness City

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:35 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 9:06 am EST
Chhuzom gewog farmers in the tranquil areas of Sarpang, Bhutan, are preparing to offer organic veggies to Mindfulness City, a rapidly developing urban development. Mindfulness City, a shining example of sustainable and mindful living, represents a movement toward environmental responsibility and well-being on a worldwide scale. Through their collaboration with the city, the farmers have significantly changed the way they farm in order to satisfy the growing demand for organic goods.

Creating Symbiosis Between Urban and Rural

This initiative is not merely about supply and demand, it’s a concerted effort to create a symbiotic relationship between the rural agricultural belt and the urban population. This alliance ensures a steady flow of fresh, healthy, and eco-friendly produce to the city’s inhabitants while opening a new, potentially lucrative avenue for the farmers of Chhuzom to bolster their livelihoods.

Mindfulness City: A Beacon of Sustainability

Mindfulness City is more than an urban development; it’s an embodiment of a broader movement towards sustainability and wellness. The farmers’ commitment to growing organic vegetables dovetails perfectly with the city’s ethos, adding another layer to its sustainability plan. Their efforts resonate with the city’s residents, who are increasingly seeking healthier, environmentally responsible dietary options.

Challenges and Hope: The Road Ahead

Despite the hurdles of poor road conditions and water scarcity, the resilient farmers of Chhuzom remain unwavering in their commitment to organic farming. They look forward to improved infrastructure that will support their endeavors in the near future. This partnership exemplifies an emerging paradigm where urban development plans are integrating rural contributions into their sustainability strategies, stimulating economic growth while staying true to principles of environmental stewardship and community well-being.

Agriculture Bhutan Sustainability
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

