en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Bhutan’s Chhuzom Farmers: Pioneering Organic Produce Supply for Mindfulness City

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:46 am EST
Bhutan’s Chhuzom Farmers: Pioneering Organic Produce Supply for Mindfulness City

In one of the most secluded corners of Bhutan, nestled in Sarpang, the gewog of Chhuzom is witnessing a remarkable change. Farmers here are meticulously preparing to supply their organic vegetables to Mindfulness City, an initiative that is not only set to bolster the wellness and healthy living of the city’s residents but also promises to bring about an economic transformation for the members of this remote community.

Embracing Organic Farming

The farmers of Chhuzom are adopting organic farming practices, eschewing synthetic pesticides and fertilizers in favor of natural alternatives. This transition underpins the efforts to provide healthier food options and promote sustainable agriculture. The drive towards organic farming is not devoid of challenges, though. Poor road conditions and water scarcity pose significant hurdles. However, the farmers remain hopeful as ongoing infrastructure projects promise to alleviate these issues.

Impacting Communities and the Environment

The initiative to supply organic produce to Mindfulness City holds much promise. It’s not just about delivering fresh, healthy vegetables to consumers; it’s about the positive ripple effects that this project may create. The initiative aligns with Bhutan’s national goal of becoming 100% organic, setting an example that other regions in the country can follow. It represents a significant stride towards sustainable development, supporting both environmental conservation and economic growth within the local community.

A Vision for the Future

Witnessing the success of a nearby organic model village, the farmers of Chhuzom are committed to meeting the growing demand for organic produce. This endeavor, while helping to enhance their livelihood, is also a testament to their contribution to a more sustainable future. As they till their soil and nurture their crops, these farmers are planting the seeds for a healthier, more mindful tomorrow. Their actions today are a step towards reshaping their community’s future and potentially influencing the trajectory of Bhutan’s national goals.

0
Agriculture Bhutan Sustainability
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Gujarat Alkalies and Vedanta Limited Explore Strategic Collaborations

By Dil Bar Irshad

Australia Revises Agricultural Export Earnings Forecast Amid Global Supply Impact

By Geeta Pillai

Wet Storage Tanks: NSW Oyster Farmers' Tool for Resilience Amid Adverse Weather

By Geeta Pillai

Tianmen City: Pioneering Sustainable Agriculture with Solar Energy and Aquaculture

By BNN Correspondents

Crop-Killing Diseases: A Growing Threat to Global Food Security ...
@Agriculture · 3 hours
Crop-Killing Diseases: A Growing Threat to Global Food Security ...
heart comment 0
Indian Government’s MSP Hike for Rabi Crops: Concerns Over Crop Diversification and Unequal Benefits

By Dil Bar Irshad

Indian Government's MSP Hike for Rabi Crops: Concerns Over Crop Diversification and Unequal Benefits
Merging Technology with Nature: A New Horizon of Sustainable Innovation

By Salman Akhtar

Merging Technology with Nature: A New Horizon of Sustainable Innovation
Chhuzom’s Organic Farming Journey: Feeding Mindfulness City Despite Challenges

By Muhammad Jawad

Chhuzom's Organic Farming Journey: Feeding Mindfulness City Despite Challenges
Mindfulness City and Chhuzom Farmers: A Symbiotic Partnership for a Sustainable Future

By BNN Correspondents

Mindfulness City and Chhuzom Farmers: A Symbiotic Partnership for a Sustainable Future
Latest Headlines
World News
Israel's High Court Overturns 'Reasonableness Limitation Law' in Landmark Decision
1 min
Israel's High Court Overturns 'Reasonableness Limitation Law' in Landmark Decision
South Korean Opposition Leader Stabbed in Public Attack
1 min
South Korean Opposition Leader Stabbed in Public Attack
Russia to Counter Foreign Cultural Expansion as it Assumes CIS Presidency
1 min
Russia to Counter Foreign Cultural Expansion as it Assumes CIS Presidency
Wangphu Community Pleads for Government to Address Their Needs
1 min
Wangphu Community Pleads for Government to Address Their Needs
Rebisco Volleyball League Under-19 National Finals Set to Host Over 400 Schools
3 mins
Rebisco Volleyball League Under-19 National Finals Set to Host Over 400 Schools
Australia Faces Uphill Battle Enforcing E-Cigarette Import Ban
3 mins
Australia Faces Uphill Battle Enforcing E-Cigarette Import Ban
Xi Jinping's 'Reunification' Rhetoric Intensifies Ahead of Taiwan Elections
4 mins
Xi Jinping's 'Reunification' Rhetoric Intensifies Ahead of Taiwan Elections
Rep. Mike Gallagher Hints at Forceful Approach to U.S.-China Relations; Democrats Face Senate Challenges
5 mins
Rep. Mike Gallagher Hints at Forceful Approach to U.S.-China Relations; Democrats Face Senate Challenges
Escalating Violence in Gaza Strip: Al-Qassam and IDF Clash in Khan Yunis
5 mins
Escalating Violence in Gaza Strip: Al-Qassam and IDF Clash in Khan Yunis
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 mins
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
1 hour
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
1 hour
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
1 hour
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
3 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
3 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
3 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
3 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app