Bhutan Villagers Battle Increasing Wild Dog Attacks Threatening Livelihood

In the serene landscapes of Bhutan, the villagers of Wogmanang chiwog, Bumdeling, Trashiyangtse, find their tranquility shattered by a growing threat. A lethal menace, in the form of wild dogs, has been on a rampage, wreaking havoc on their livestock. The recent casualty was a cowshed belonging to Chador Wangmo, where seven lives were claimed – five milking cows and two innocent calves.

A Persistent Threat

This was not an anomaly but a grim reminder of the frequent attacks that the villagers have been grappling with. Chador Wangmo alone has lost seven cattle to these wild dogs this year. A livelihood predominantly dependent on livestock is teetering on the brink as the menace increases.

Lack of Support Exacerbates Situation

Amidst the growing crisis, the villagers’ despair is compounded by the perceived lack of support from the wildlife sanctuary or government. The pleas for compensation fall on deaf ears, and the inability to control the wild dog population at the local level adds to the anxiety.

Between Survival and Conservation

The villagers are not only worried about the loss of their livestock but also the threat these wild dogs pose to their lives. There is an ever-present fear that these wild animals might eventually start attacking humans. The situation is further complicated by other predators such as foxes, especially when herders take their cattle to graze in nearby forests. As Bomdir-Wogmanang Tshogpa Pema Dorji reveals, about 60 cattle were lost to these attacks last year.

Caught in the crossfire between wildlife conservation and the safety and welfare of local communities, the villagers contemplate extreme measures. On one hand, there is the option of retaliation against these wild animals, and on the other, the cessation of their livestock rearing activities. This predicament starkly highlights the struggle between coexistence and survival.