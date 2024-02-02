Betong Division Development Agency Injects RM63 Million into 2023 Development Projects

Injecting a robust RM63 million into 2023's development projects, the Betong Division Development Agency (BDDA) seeks to spearhead transformation in the region. The Deputy Premier and BDDA chairman, Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, unveiled the agency's ambitious blueprint for the future, with a spotlight on income-generating agricultural activities.

Investment in Modern Precision Agriculture

Of the total allocation, RM33 million is earmarked for the promotion of modern precision agriculture. This innovative approach involves the use of advanced techniques such as fertigation and hydroponics. The aim is to revolutionize vegetable, fruit, and food production in the region, and concurrently, stimulate economic growth. Training in these modern farming techniques will be provided to the youth, ensuring a new generation of agriculturists well-versed in cutting-edge practices.

Designated Site for Precision Farming

A 260-hectare site adjacent to the Bebuling STOLport has been designated for precision farming. This land parcel will serve as the epicenter of the region's agricultural evolution, positioning Betong as a leading producer of vegetables, fruits, and food. Crawfish farming is also on the BDDA's radar, as Uggah expressed interest in exploring this potentially profitable venture.

Infrastructure Development and Community Projects

Non-agricultural development projects have also been given due consideration. A RM20 million expansion of the Spaoh Waterfront is on the cards, along with a RM5 million enlargement of the local market. The latter will accommodate a night market and food court spaces, transforming it into a bustling hub of commercial activity. Uggah also highlighted the ongoing construction of new commercial lots in Spaoh aimed at enhancing the town's vibrancy. Community projects haven't been overlooked: Uggah announced grants totaling RM170,000, including contributions to the local Chinese temple and the Spaoh Chung Hua Association.

In a gesture of goodwill, Uggah presented 'angpow' gifts to senior citizens during a pre-Chinese New Year dinner, underscoring the BDDA's commitment to fostering community spirit and solidarity in the face of progress and development.