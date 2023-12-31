en English
Agriculture

Bermuda’s Triple Front: A Farmer’s Dispute, Political Movements, and Climate Challenges

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: December 31, 2023 at 7:03 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 7:59 am EST
Bermuda's Triple Front: A Farmer's Dispute, Political Movements, and Climate Challenges

In a quaint corner of Bermuda, farmer Malachi Symonds found himself in a dispute that transcended the boundaries of his farmland. The Department of Planning raised concerns over structures deemed unauthorized on a government-owned plot of land he leased. The contentious structures were a chicken coop and roadside stalls, which according to the department, violated the terms of the lease.

A Farmer’s Plight

Symonds argued that these were temporary structures, essential for sustainable farming. However, he was met with a stern warning. Failing to apply retroactively for approval would result in lease termination by November 30. With his livelihood at stake, Symonds’ story garnered attention on social media, leading to a wave of public support.

The Turnaround

This groundswell of support culminated in a meeting with Minister of Public Works, Lieutenant-Colonel David Burch. The outcome? A positive resolution. The Ministry is now actively assisting Symonds in submitting the necessary retroactive application to safeguard his farming operations.

Political Landscape and Climate Challenges

Alongside this local dispute, Bermuda’s political landscape saw significant movement. The One Bermuda Alliance managed to retain the Smith’s South seat in a by-election following the retirement of Opposition Leader, Cole Simons. The seat was secured by Ben Smith with a considerable majority. Meanwhile, Bermuda weathered its third wettest October since records began in 1988. A staggering 12.23 inches of rainfall posed challenges for motorists, with flooded roads during peak hours combined with high tide.

Agriculture Weather
Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

