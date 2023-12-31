en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Bermuda Farmer’s Sustainable Practices Prevail in Dispute Over Land Lease

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:13 am EST
Bermuda Farmer’s Sustainable Practices Prevail in Dispute Over Land Lease

In a display of tenacity and community spirit in Bermuda, a local farmer named Malachi Symonds recently found himself at odds with the government. The bone of contention was the existence of ‘unauthorized structures’ that Symonds had erected on a plot of land leased from the government. These structures, which included a chicken coop and roadside stalls, were deemed to be in violation of the lease terms by the Department of Planning.

Sustainability versus Bureaucracy

Despite receiving warnings of lease termination, Symonds, two years into his five-year lease, argued that these structures were not permanent fixtures but temporary and integral to his sustainable farming practices. Symonds had cleared the land across from the Devonshire Post Office with the intention of practicing sustainable farming. The chickens housed in the coop were not just a source of eggs, but they also consumed agricultural waste and produced manure, a natural fertilizer. The roadside stalls were used to sell the produce grown on the farm, thereby closing the loop on the farm-to-table chain.

Public Support and Resolution

The situation gained public attention and support, primarily through social media. This public backing prompted the Minister of Public Works, Lieutenant-Colonel David Burch, to personally meet with Symonds. The meeting led to a ‘positive resolution,’ where Symonds received assistance in submitting a retroactive planning application to safeguard his farming operations. The Ministry of Public Works expressed a willingness to collaborate with Symonds, highlighting the potential for dialogue and compromise even amidst disputes.

In Related News

In the neighbouring parish, a by-election saw the One Bermuda Alliance retaining their parliamentary seat, with candidate Ben Smith defeating Progressive Labour Party candidate Mischa Fubler. October also proved to be a challenging month due to heavy rainfall, with an unprecedented 12.23 inches of rain causing difficulties for motorists in low-lying areas. This marked the wettest October since 1988, adding another layer of complexity to the lives of Bermuda’s residents.

0
Agriculture Bermuda
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Soybeans: Powerhouse of U.S. Agriculture Faces New Challenges and Opportunities

By BNN Correspondents

Assam Gana Parishad's Atul Bora Optimistic about ULFA Peace Pact

By Dil Bar Irshad

Global Rice Crisis: How India’s Export Ban is Shaking Up the Market

By BNN Correspondents

Navigating the Waves: The U.S. Soybean Industry's Journey of Growth and Innovation

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Global Rice Crisis: An Unprecedented Shortage Threatens Food Security ...
@Agriculture · 47 mins
Global Rice Crisis: An Unprecedented Shortage Threatens Food Security ...
heart comment 0
Chad Makes Significant Strides in Land Management and Territorial Planning

By Shivani Chauhan

Chad Makes Significant Strides in Land Management and Territorial Planning
Storm Daniel: A Stark Reminder of Climate Change’s Impact

By Safak Costu

Storm Daniel: A Stark Reminder of Climate Change's Impact
Russian Military Strike Damages Ukraine’s Infrastructure, Threatens Global Food Supply

By Rizwan Shah

Russian Military Strike Damages Ukraine's Infrastructure, Threatens Global Food Supply
Bermuda’s Triple Front: A Farmer’s Dispute, Political Movements, and Climate Challenges

By Salman Akhtar

Bermuda's Triple Front: A Farmer's Dispute, Political Movements, and Climate Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
China Expels Nine Military Officials in Major Reshuffle
28 seconds
China Expels Nine Military Officials in Major Reshuffle
Sporting for Sustainability: VIWMA and Antilles X3N Basketball Skillz Camp Champion Environmental Stewardship
57 seconds
Sporting for Sustainability: VIWMA and Antilles X3N Basketball Skillz Camp Champion Environmental Stewardship
BJP's Outreach to Kerala's Christian Community Sparks Online Harassment Allegations
3 mins
BJP's Outreach to Kerala's Christian Community Sparks Online Harassment Allegations
Rajnath Singh's Speech Sets the Tone for India's Future
3 mins
Rajnath Singh's Speech Sets the Tone for India's Future
Navigating the Minefield of Diet Fads on Social Media
3 mins
Navigating the Minefield of Diet Fads on Social Media
From Sobriety to Gambling: Elissa Hubbard's Battle with Addiction
3 mins
From Sobriety to Gambling: Elissa Hubbard's Battle with Addiction
Dengue Outbreak in Turks and Caicos Islands: Urgent Action Required
4 mins
Dengue Outbreak in Turks and Caicos Islands: Urgent Action Required
Russia Criticizes US for Damaging UNSC's Credibility amid Global Tensions; Thousands Rally in Belgrade
5 mins
Russia Criticizes US for Damaging UNSC's Credibility amid Global Tensions; Thousands Rally in Belgrade
Bolivia's Constitutional Court Bars Evo Morales from 2025 Re-election Bid
7 mins
Bolivia's Constitutional Court Bars Evo Morales from 2025 Re-election Bid
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
10 mins
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
46 mins
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
2 hours
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
3 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
3 hours
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
3 hours
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
4 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
5 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
5 hours
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app