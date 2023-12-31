Bermuda Farmer’s Sustainable Practices Prevail in Dispute Over Land Lease

In a display of tenacity and community spirit in Bermuda, a local farmer named Malachi Symonds recently found himself at odds with the government. The bone of contention was the existence of ‘unauthorized structures’ that Symonds had erected on a plot of land leased from the government. These structures, which included a chicken coop and roadside stalls, were deemed to be in violation of the lease terms by the Department of Planning.

Sustainability versus Bureaucracy

Despite receiving warnings of lease termination, Symonds, two years into his five-year lease, argued that these structures were not permanent fixtures but temporary and integral to his sustainable farming practices. Symonds had cleared the land across from the Devonshire Post Office with the intention of practicing sustainable farming. The chickens housed in the coop were not just a source of eggs, but they also consumed agricultural waste and produced manure, a natural fertilizer. The roadside stalls were used to sell the produce grown on the farm, thereby closing the loop on the farm-to-table chain.

Public Support and Resolution

The situation gained public attention and support, primarily through social media. This public backing prompted the Minister of Public Works, Lieutenant-Colonel David Burch, to personally meet with Symonds. The meeting led to a ‘positive resolution,’ where Symonds received assistance in submitting a retroactive planning application to safeguard his farming operations. The Ministry of Public Works expressed a willingness to collaborate with Symonds, highlighting the potential for dialogue and compromise even amidst disputes.

In Related News

In the neighbouring parish, a by-election saw the One Bermuda Alliance retaining their parliamentary seat, with candidate Ben Smith defeating Progressive Labour Party candidate Mischa Fubler. October also proved to be a challenging month due to heavy rainfall, with an unprecedented 12.23 inches of rain causing difficulties for motorists in low-lying areas. This marked the wettest October since 1988, adding another layer of complexity to the lives of Bermuda’s residents.