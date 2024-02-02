Bengaluru Celebrates Diversity with 'Rooting for Tubers' Festival

Bengaluru, India recently hosted a one-of-its-kind extravaganza, 'Rooting for Tubers', a festival celebrating the diversity and importance of tubers in the subcontinent. The event, facilitated by an ensemble of organizations including ICAR-Central Tuber Crop Research Institute, Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies, and Rainmatter Foundation, put a spotlight on over 50 varieties of tubers. Among these, many are less familiar yet paramount in ensuring food security and climate resilience.

Enriching Experiences and Addresses Misconceptions

Attendees encompassed indigenous tuber-farming communities from various Indian regions, scientists, academicians, educational institutions, and culinary experts. They exchanged experiences, knowledge, and delved into the cultivation practices of tubers. The festival also tackled misconceptions about tubers, often seen as odd-looking and tough to cook, by emphasizing their nutritional benefits beyond carbohydrates. They are packed with complex starches, fiber, and sometimes, even protein.

Saluting the Kunbi Community's Contributions

A pivotal feature of the festival was the homage paid to the culinary heritage of the Kunbi community and their efforts in preserving tuber varieties like the Kunbimudali taro. The Kunbis, native inhabitants of Konkan, have a deep-rooted historic association with tubers, which played a crucial role in their survival during challenging times.

'Yele Oota': A Feast Celebrating Diversity

The event's highlight was the 'Yele Oota', an extravagant feast for 200 guests featuring tuber-based dishes from different regions, showcasing the rich culinary diversity of India. The festival also hosted stalls, panel discussions, film screenings, and a display of tuber varieties and products, engaging and educating attendees.