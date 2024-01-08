Belize’s National Seed Policy: Sowing Seeds of Transformation

On January 5, 2024, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Security and Enterprise (MAFSE) of Belize, in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), initiated a significant stride in the nation’s agriculture sector. A consultation for the National Seed Policy was held at Central Farm, marking a crucial step towards establishing a comprehensive framework that promises to transform Belize’s agricultural landscape.

Amalgamation of Diverse Stakeholders

Leading the consultation was MAFSE consultant, Ina Sanchez. The meeting saw a diverse assemblage of participants, including seed importers, distributors, and MAFSE technical staff. Critical entities such as the Belize Agricultural Health Authority and the Chief Agriculture Officer, Dr. Victoriano Pascual, were also part of this pivotal discussion. The consultation aimed to present findings, gather feedback, and shape the final Policy document, ensuring an inclusive and balanced approach.

Aligning with National Agriculture and Food Policy

The proposed National Seed Policy is designed to work harmoniously with the Belize National Agriculture and Food Policy for 2024-2034. It will underpin the five strategic policy pillars aimed at enhancing and transforming Belize’s agricultural sector. This alignment ensures a cohesive and comprehensive approach towards the nation’s agricultural development, with seeds being the primary focus.

Future Consultations and Funding

Further augmenting the inclusivity of the policy framework, another consultation targeting grain producers is on the horizon. This upcoming meeting aims to integrate diverse agricultural perspectives further and reinforce the policy’s foundation. The National Seed Policy consultation forms part of the Technical Cooperation Program 3901. This program, funded by the FAO in partnership with the Belize government, focuses on crucial sectors such as Seed, Back Yard Poultry, Marketing, and Indigenous Territories.

The National Seed Policy initiative, with its inclusive consultation approach and strategic alignment with the broader National Agriculture and Food Policy, promises a transformative wave in Belize’s agricultural sector. As Belize steps into the future, its seeds of change are being sown today.