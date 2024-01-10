en English
Agriculture

Belize Sugar Cane Season Commences Amidst Relief from Tensions

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:09 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 1:32 am EST
Belize Sugar Cane Season Commences Amidst Relief from Tensions

In the serene landscapes of northern Belize, the air is once again humming with the familiar sounds of the sugar cane harvest. After a tense stand-off, the Belize Sugar Cane Farmers Association (BSCFA) members are all set to begin their first deliveries to the Tower Hill factory, with a significant relief washing over them. The Orange Walk and Corozal branches are scheduled to deliver from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am, marking the much-awaited commencement of the sugar cane harvesting season. The potential civil unrest that loomed over the farmers, in the absence of a signed commercial agreement, is now a thing of the past.

The Yo Creek Compromise

As the sun set, a signed agreement known as the Yo Creek Compromise was announced, effectively silencing the undercurrents of tension. The compromise marked the end of a nail-biting negotiation process that saw days of demonstrations and mounting frustrations among cane farmers. This disagreement was not just about the start of the sugar cane season; it was a reflection of the economic analysis and fees involved in the sugar industry. The Yo Creek Compromise signifies a peaceful resolution and a renewed hope for the future of the sugar cane industry in Belize.

An Address to the Nation

Belize’s Prime Minister, John Briceno, addressed the nation in an enlightening speech, detailing the challenging negotiation process that led to the agreement. He recounted the initial deal brokered on January 4th, the subsequent disagreements over the scope of work, and the eventual resolution reached after a final meeting. The parties were instructed not to leave until an agreement was signed, pushing everyone involved towards a common resolution.

ZAFRA Proceeds as Usual

The Prime Minister confirmed that the sugar cane season, locally known as ZAFRA, would proceed as usual, with all farmers’ associations delivering cane and the mill operating at full capacity. The new 2-year commercial agreement between the Belize Sugar Cane Farmers Association and the Belize Sugar Industries marks a new era for the industry. It is a testament to the tireless efforts of the negotiating teams, including the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Security and Enterprise. The stakeholders’ statements echo congratulations and assurance for a fruitful future for the sugar cane industry in Belize.

Agriculture Belize
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

