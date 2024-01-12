Belize Government Initiates ‘Last Mile’ Access Road Construction to Corozal Free Zone

On January 11, 2024, the Belizean Government set into motion a pivotal project that promises to alter the economic landscape of the nation. Known as ‘the last mile,’ this initiative marks the commencement of construction on a critical 1.6-kilometer access road. Acting as a bridge between Belize and Mexico, this road will link to the entrance of the Corozal Free Zone (CFZ). With a generous funding of $1.9 million, facilitated as a non-refundable grant from the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI), the project aims to fuel sustainable growth and competitiveness in the region.

Anticipated Growth and Increased Traffic

Dr. Osmond Martinez, CEO for Economic Development, underscored the significance of this development. He stated that traffic to the CFZ witnessed a 20 percent increase in 2023 and projected an even more substantial growth following the road’s refurbishment. The project, overseen by the Ministry of Infrastructure Development and Housing and carried out by RJB Construction, has the potential to boost economic activity in the area significantly.

CABEI’s Mission and the Relevance of the Project

Gisela Sanchez Maroto, President of CABEI, expressed her optimism during her first visit to Belize. She emphasized that the development is in alignment with CABEI’s mission to encourage sustainable growth and competitiveness. The project’s commencement marks an important milestone in fulfilling this mission.

Agriculture Minister’s Take on the Project

Agriculture Minister Jose Mai illuminated the importance of the project. He indicated that the initiative has been long-awaited due to the previous neglect and deterioration of the zone. The Minister projected that the project would enhance development in the area, complementing the Tren Maya project in Mexico and improvements in the region’s water and broadband services.

Prime Minister John Briceño, marking his first-time presence in the CFZ, described it as a meeting point for the Americas. He emphasized the zone’s potential as a driver of economic opportunities with minimal interference. As the Belizean Government embarks on this venture, it holds the promise of economic revitalization and enhanced connectivity for the nation.