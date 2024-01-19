Belize Breeding Center Offers Quality Sheep and Goat Breeds for Local Farmers

The National Sheep and Goat Breeding Center, an integral part of the Genetic Improvement in Sheep and Goat Project, is offering farmers an extraordinary opportunity to purchase a variety of high-quality breeds of sheep and goats. This project, a noteworthy collaboration between the Republic of China (Taiwan) and the Government of Belize, aims at making local flocks more competitive and profitable in the global market.

Quality and Traceability at Forefront

Available breeds at the center include the resilient Dorper, the prolific Black Belly, the versatile Katahdin, the robust Nubian, and the meaty Boer. These breeds are backed by an efficient traceability system ensuring top-notch standards and practices. The traceability system is a testament to the center's commitment to guaranteeing the best to its customers.

A Boost to Local Farmers

The Ministry of Agriculture, Food Security, and Enterprise (MAFSE) has reported that through the project, 731 offspring with improved genetics have already been sold to local farmers, indicating the project's success and the farmers' trust in the initiative. With prices ranging from $280.00 to $500.00 each, the livestock offers excellent value, considering the quality and potential profitability.

How to Avail the Opportunity?

Interested parties can seize this opportunity by visiting the Breeding Center located in Central Farm. They can also reach out to the center via phone and discuss their requirements with the helpful personnel. The initiative has not only fostered a positive impact on the local farming community but also contributes to Belize's agricultural landscape, paving the way for a more prosperous future.